Vascular Grafts and Peripheral Stents Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players B. Braun Melsungen AG; Biotronik; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Translumina Therapeutics; Boston Scientific Corporation

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cook; BD; Terumo Corporation; Medtronic; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Getinge AB; LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.; Cardinal Health; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Biotronik; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Translumina Therapeutics; Boston Scientific Corporation; Heart Medical; Artegraft, Inc.; ENDOLOGIX, INC.; JOTEC GmbH; Cardiatis; Lombard Medical Technologies and VINGMED..

Global Vascular Grafts and Peripheral Stents Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.14 billion to an estimated value of USD 5.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in preference and adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Market Definition: Global Vascular Grafts and Peripheral Stents Market

Vascular grafts are medical devices that are used in the bypass surgery performed on patients to redirect the blood flow from one specific area to other area. These grafts act as a substitute for the abnormal artery in patients so that normal blood flow can be resumed.

Peripheral stents are medical devices that are inserted inside a blocked artery, so that these arteries can be expanded and can resume the normal flow of the blood. These stents expand upon insertion, thereby resulting in expansion of blocked arteries and removal of any blockages.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally resulting in higher incidences of vascular disorders and diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity in patients resulting in higher incidences of peripheral vascular diseases; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Presence of strict regulations, resulting in product recalls of peripheral stents from major players is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of cost associated with treatment of vascular disorders along with the complexities in treatment and usage of prosthetic grafts; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Vascular Grafts and Peripheral Stents Market

By Product Type

Vascular Graft Endovascular Stent Graft AAA (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm) TAA (Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm) Peripheral Vascular Graft Hemodialysis Access Graft By pass Graft Others

Peripheral Stent Covered Stents Drug Eluting Stents Bare Metal Stents Balloon Expanding Stents Self-Expanding Stents



By Vascular Graft Raw Material Source

Synthetic ePTFE & PTFE (Expanded- Polytetrafluoroethylene & Polytetrafluoroethylene) Polyester Polyurethane (PU) Dacron Others

Biosynthetic Ovine Collagen with Polyester Others

Biological Bovine Vein Saphenous Vein & Umbilical Veins Tissue Engineered Materials Others



By Vascular Graft Indication

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Peripheral Vascular Repair

Hemodialysis Access

By Peripheral Stent Artery Type

Carotid Artery

Fem-Pop Artery

Iliac Artery

Infrapop Artery

By Vascular Graft Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Vascular Occlusion

Aneurysm

Renal Failure

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Market, By Type

8 Global Market, by disease type

9 Global Market, By Deployment

10 Global Market, By End User

11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Market, By Geography

13 Global Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

