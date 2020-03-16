Variable Frequency Drive -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Variable Frequency Drive Industry

Description

Global Variable Frequency Drive market is expected to grow from $18.68 billion in 2016 to reach $28.21 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Growing demand for energy efficiency, government regulations and rise in demand for industrialization and urbanization are some factors expected to witness lucrative growth. Conversely, declining investments in Greenfield will reflect the market strength during the forecast period. Moreover, the market has tremendous growth opportunity like growing prospect in industrial internet of things (IIoT) and replacement sector.

By power range, micro power drive segment commanded the largest market share due to their wide applications in extruders, compressors, fans and others. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market attributed to extensive usage of VFS’s in infrastructural and industrial activities.

Some of the key players profiled in this market includes Hitachi, Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa Electric Corp, WEG SA, Toshiba, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves, ABB Ltd, Danfoss, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., and General Electric .

Voltages Covered: 
• Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives 
• Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives

Applications Covered: 
• Fans 
• Extruders 
• Compressors 
• Pumps 
• Conveyors 
• HVAC 
• Other Applications

End Users Covered: 
• Industrial 
• Oil & Gas 
• Infrastructure 
• Power Generation 
• Food Processing 
• Automotive 
• Mining & Metals 
• Pulp & Papers 
• Other End Users

Types Covered: 
• Direct Current (DC) Variable Frequency Drives 
• Servo Variable Frequency Drives 
• Alternative Current (AC) Variable Frequency Drives

Power Ranges Covered: 
• High Power Drives 
• Medium Power Drives 
• Low Power Drives 
• Micro Power Drives

Regions Covered: 
• North America 
o US 
o Canada 
o Mexico 
• Europe 
o Germany 
o France 
o Italy 
o UK 
o Spain 
o Rest of Europe 
• Asia Pacific 
o Japan 
o China 
o India 
o Australia 
o New Zealand 
o Rest of Asia Pacific 
• Rest of the World 
o Middle East 
o Brazil 
o Argentina 
o South Africa 
o Egypt

What our report offers: 
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments 
– Market share analysis of the top industry players 
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants 
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets 
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) 
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations 
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends 
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments 
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary 

2 Preface 
2.1 Abstract 
2.2 Stake Holders 
2.3 Research Scope 
2.4 Research Methodology 
2.4.1 Data Mining 
2.4.2 Data Analysis 
2.4.3 Data Validation 
2.4.4 Research Approach 
2.5 Research Sources 
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 
2.5.3 Assumptions 

3 Market Trend Analysis 
3.1 Introduction 
3.2 Drivers 
3.3 Restraints 
3.4 Opportunities 
3.5 Threats 
3.6 Application Analysis 
3.7 End User Analysis 
3.8 Emerging Markets 
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario 

4 Porters Five Force Analysis 
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 
4.3 Threat of substitutes 
4.4 Threat of new entrants

11 Key Developments 
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 
11.3 New Product Launch 
11.4 Expansions 
11.5 Other Key Strategies 

12 Company Profiles 
12.1 Hitachi, Ltd. 
12.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 
12.3 Rockwell Automation 
12.4 Schneider Electric SE 
12.5 Yaskawa Electric Corp 
12.6 WEG SA 
12.7 Toshiba 
12.8 Siemens AG 
12.9 Crompton Greaves 
12.10 ABB Ltd 
12.11 Danfoss 
12.12 Eaton Corporation Plc 
12.13 Emerson Electric Co. 
12.14 Fuji Electric Co. 
12.15 General Electric

