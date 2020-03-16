Variable Frequency Drive -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Variable Frequency Drive Industry

Description

Global Variable Frequency Drive market is expected to grow from $18.68 billion in 2016 to reach $28.21 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Growing demand for energy efficiency, government regulations and rise in demand for industrialization and urbanization are some factors expected to witness lucrative growth. Conversely, declining investments in Greenfield will reflect the market strength during the forecast period. Moreover, the market has tremendous growth opportunity like growing prospect in industrial internet of things (IIoT) and replacement sector.

By power range, micro power drive segment commanded the largest market share due to their wide applications in extruders, compressors, fans and others. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market attributed to extensive usage of VFS’s in infrastructural and industrial activities.

Some of the key players profiled in this market includes Hitachi, Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa Electric Corp, WEG SA, Toshiba, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves, ABB Ltd, Danfoss, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., and General Electric .

Voltages Covered:

• Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives

• Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives

Applications Covered:

• Fans

• Extruders

• Compressors

• Pumps

• Conveyors

• HVAC

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Oil & Gas

• Infrastructure

• Power Generation

• Food Processing

• Automotive

• Mining & Metals

• Pulp & Papers

• Other End Users

Types Covered:

• Direct Current (DC) Variable Frequency Drives

• Servo Variable Frequency Drives

• Alternative Current (AC) Variable Frequency Drives

Power Ranges Covered:

• High Power Drives

• Medium Power Drives

• Low Power Drives

• Micro Power Drives

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

…

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi, Ltd.

12.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.3 Rockwell Automation

12.4 Schneider Electric SE

12.5 Yaskawa Electric Corp

12.6 WEG SA

12.7 Toshiba

12.8 Siemens AG

12.9 Crompton Greaves

12.10 ABB Ltd

12.11 Danfoss

12.12 Eaton Corporation Plc

12.13 Emerson Electric Co.

12.14 Fuji Electric Co.

12.15 General Electric

Continued…

