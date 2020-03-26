Varactor Diode Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2025



Global Varactor Diode Market: Snapshot

Varactor diodes are utilized extensively in wireless infrastructure. They play a significant role in the proper operation of 5G technology, as these diodes are highly efficient in enhancing linearity function for high speed applications. A considerable rise in the sales of electronic goods, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets can be observed across the world in the near future, thanks to the advent of 5G technology. At present, 5G technologies are under research and development phase, and hence, varactor diodes are mostly employed in VCOs and utilized in various applications, such as consumer devices, radar, and seaports.

Going forward, the augmenting number of mobile services, such as e-commerce, social media, and financial services, is expected to drive the global market for varactor diodes, considerably, in the years to come. In addition to this, the rising application of mobile broadband technology and the increasing demand for consumer electronics are projected to support the growth of this market over the next few years. Emerging consumer electronics technologies are also expected to influence this market positively over the forthcoming years.

Manufacturers of varactor diodes across the world are emphasizing on expanding their product portfolio to gain maximum traction in the global market. With a massive mobile subscriber base, countries, such as China and India have surfaced as the key contributors to the global market for varactor diodes. These economies are registering a constant development in 5G mobile technologies and, since these diodes are utilized extensively in mobile devices, especially in the smartphones, their demand is increasing significantly in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical front, the international varactor diode market is foretold to witness the rise of Asia Pacific as a leading region. This could be on account of its expected higher share with respect to revenue supported by the escalating demand for varactor diode in the manufacture of tablets, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets. The market situation could be particularly true in successful emerging economies of the region. North America is envisaged to take the second position in terms of share owing to rising adoption in the defense and military industry. Other regions, viz. the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe could tread on the heels of North America.

Global Varactor Diode Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent industry names such as Skyworks Solutions Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and Diodes Inc. are expected to make their presence known in the international varactor diode market. The report offers deep insight into the competitive scenarios of the market and how the vendor landscape could shape in the near future.

