Valve Positioners Market: Report by Type (Electro-Pneumatic, Pneumatic, and Digital), by Actuation (Single-Acting, and Double-Acting), and by End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, and Food & Beverages): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Valve Positioners Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Valve Positioners market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Valve Positioners market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Valve Positioners market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Valve Positioners Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Valve Positioners market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Valve Positioners

The global valve positioners market is likely to have substantial growth in the coming years and is anticipated to grow at a 4.5% CAGR within the forecast period.The global valve positioner market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.2BN in 2018 to 2.4BN by 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global valve positioners market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million).

There is a huge scope in the valve positioners market owing to technological advancement, variety of Actuations and growing demand in the market. Ability to have fine control over the process, minimize valve stem packing friction effects and allow the use of characteristic cams in rotary valves are the attributes of the valve positioners which is creating the demand in several industries. The rise in the demand for the valve positioners in the oil & gas industry owing to the demand and consumption for oil has become the major driver which is uplifting the market at a faster pace. Most of the oil & gas industries are looking forward to cutting down the operating cost, improve the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the plant. This has led to the installation of valve positioners in control valve assemblies which supports efficient plant operation of the oil & gas industry.

The global valve positioners market has been categorized on the basis of the type, actuation, and end-use industry. Based on the type, the valve positioners market is segmented into electro-pneumatic, pneumatic, and digital. The electro-pneumatic uses the amalgamation of both air and electricity which converts current control signals to equivalent pneumatic signals. The pneumatic valve positioners provide the valve actuator with the accurate air pressure to move the valve to the required position. These pneumatic valve positioners are best fitted in industries such as oil & gas, mining and chemical because of the anti-corrosion coating. The digital value positioners use microprocessors due to which it has superior diagnostic capabilities and converts electrical signals to pressure signals. Based on the actuation, the valve positioners system is segmented into single-acting, and double-acting. Based on the end-use industry, the valve positioners system is segmented into oil & gas, power, water & wastewater, chemicals, and food & beverages. In a solar power plant, the valve positioners are utilized which regulates the superheated steam flow. Additionally, the valve positioners are utilized in wind turbines to resist the high fluctuation in wind pressure, corrosion, and temperature.

The rise in the demand for the valve positioners owing to the enhanced importance of controlling and monitoring the process in industry so as to gain maximum output efficiency is one of the major drivers for the market to upsurge. The secondary factor that is boosting the demand for valve positioners is due to the rise in demand and consumption for power and fuel. Some of the factors which might hamper the growth of the valve positioners market are the lack of standardized norms and governing policies.

The key players in the global valve positioners market are Emerson Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Baker Hughes (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Flowserve (US), Metso (Finland), Azbil (Japan), and Rotork (UK).

Valve Positioners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

