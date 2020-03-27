Vacuum Cleaner Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The ‘ Vacuum Cleaner market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

In a bid to give readers seamless and detailed information, the vacuum cleaner market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, filter, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the report offers market forecast and analysis on the following product types – handheld, canister, upright, stick, and autonomous/robotic. The end-users of vacuum cleaners have been broadly segmented into residential and commercial. An analysis on these two dominant end-use segments has been carried out and detailed year-over-year forecast and analysis is offered to readers. By filter type, the key segments include ‘with bag’ and baglesss. By sales channel, the key segments include independent retail stores, chained retail stores, modern trade, company online, and third-party online. Sales of vacuum cleaners through these channels are discussed in detail, along with a country-wise analysis.

The report offers region-wise analysis of all the segments discussed above. The key regions analyzed in the market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. The performance of all these segments in key regions has been analyzed in detail, and the most lucrative and sluggish markets are discussed in detail.

The report also profiles the key players in the global vacuum cleaner market, highlighting their key developments. The competitive landscape is an important part of the report that offers readers valuable insights and guidance on some of the key players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Techtronic Industries.

Overall, the report offers a holistic assessment of the key factors that are likely to influence the market during the period 2017-2026. Readers can get comprehensive insights that can help them in understanding the likely performance of the market during the assessment period. The market estimates have been arrived at after thorough primary and secondary research. Political, social, economic, factors have been taken into account while compiling the report.

The Vacuum Cleaner market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Vacuum Cleaner market has also been acknowledged in the study.

