Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is valued at 13479 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 20587 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2018 and 2023.

The major players in global market include

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions:

North America

EU

Asia-Pacific

Southeast America

Others

On the basis of product, the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is primarily split into

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Private

Group

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview 1

1.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 North America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 Europe Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 South America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Product 7

1.3.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2023) 7

1.3.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Timeshares 9

1.3.4 Vacation/Travel Clubs 10

1.3.5 Fractionals 11

1.3.6 Others 12

1.4 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Private 15

1.4.2 Group 16

Chapter Two: Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Competition Analysis by Players 17

2.1 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 17

2.2 Competitive Status 19

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 Wyndham 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 22

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 22

3.1.4 Wyndham Vacation Ownership (Time

Continued….

