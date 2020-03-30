US Secondary Wood Products Market Outlook, Top Companies, Growth, Revenue and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The US secondary wood products market reached a value of US$ 258.5 Billion in 2018. The leading players operating in the US secondary wood products industry are focusing on introducing personalized and DIY furniture items due to their increasing popularity among the masses in the United States. In line with this, the industry is also experiencing an increase in the demand for luxury and multifunctional secondary wood products as they are associated with high aesthetic value. Furthermore, a significant amount of these wood products is exported to the Asian and European market on account of the escalating construction activities and the European Union biofuel regulations, respectively. Some of the other factors bolstering the market growth include growing population, high-income levels and the rising demand for household wood products.

Secondary wood products include wooden pallets and wooden kitchen, cabinets and countertops, and secondary paper and engineered wood products. They are mainly manufactured by the processing of primary wood products, such as pulp, timber and lumber. At present, there is a rise in the demand for secondary wood products in the United States, owing to the growth in the construction industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

1. Wood Furniture

2. Engineered Wood Products

3. Secondary Paper Products

4. Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in US Secondary Wood Products Market Ashley Furniture Industries, Steelcase, HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Weyerhaeuser Company, Universal Forest Products, etc.

