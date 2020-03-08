US and Europe Data Center Cooling Market By Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, And Others), By Cooling Type (Room-Based Cooling And Row/Rack-Based Cooling), By Industry Vertical (Bfsi, It & Telecom, And Others) and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global US and Europe Data Center Cooling Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the US and Europe Data Center Cooling market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the US and Europe Data Center Cooling market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the US and Europe Data Center Cooling market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on US and Europe Data Center Cooling Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the US and Europe Data Center Cooling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, US & Europe Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers/ Liquid Cooling Systems, Economizer Systems, and Other Solutions), By Cooling Type (Room-Based Cooling and RoW/Rack-Based Cooling), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, and Other Industry Verticals), and by Country/Region Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the US and Europe data center cooling market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The US and Europe data center cooling market is projected to be US$ 5,341.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 9,941.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Data center cooling systems are used as cooling solutions to maintain the temperature in these data centers within an acceptable limit. The data center is high density enclosed spaced that generate a significant amount of heat in a relatively small area. This is because every watt of electricity used by any system mixes with the air as heat. If the heat is not removed or cooled in any way, it will ultimately rise, resulting in electronic equipment failure. Thus, data center cooling system is essential and designed for constant cooling with very high cooling intensity for the entire floor area. The data center is the main mode of operation for the modern banking, financial service and insurance sector which has increased demand for cost-effective and efficient data centers which is the major factor influencing demand for data center cooling systems.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services from an emerging technology to an established solution with widespread acceptance, owing to faster delivery service and improved operational efficiencies, which has increased heat load densities and temperature requirements thus creating demand for data center cooling market.

US & Europe Data Center Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, cooling is a constant concern for data centers and server rooms. It is not only expensive but also required 24/7 to keep critical equipment within a safe temperature range. Therefore, the high cost related to set up and maintenance of data center cooling systems, along with the requirement of specialized infrastructure may hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

US and Europe data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of solution, cooling type, industry vertical type, and country/region. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers/ liquid cooling systems, economizer systems, and other solutions. The air conditioning segment accounts for the majority share and is and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by chilling units segment. On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room-based cooling and RoW/rack-based cooling. The room-based cooling segment accounts for a majority share in the US and Europe data center cooling market. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & defense, retail, healthcare, and other industry verticals. The IT & telecom segment accounts for a majority share in the US and Europe data center cooling market.

US & Europe Data Center Cooling Market Attractiveness Index by Solution, 2019

On the basis of country/region, the market is segmented into the US and Europe. The US accounts for the majority share in the US & Europe data center cooling market, owing to increasing technological developments and recent development regarding the data center cooling market.

The research report on the US & Europe data center cooling market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Schneider Electric SE, Melrose Industries PLC (Nortek Air Solutions, LLC), Friedhelm Loh Group (Rittal GmbH), Vertiv Co, Degree Controls, Inc. (Adaptivcool), Black Box Corporation, Modine Manufacturing (Airedale International), Asetek A/S, STULZ GmbH, and Coolcentric.

Key Market Segments :

Solutions

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers/ Liquid Cooling Systems

Economizer Systems

Other Solutions

Application

Bfsi

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Retail

Healthcare

And Other Industry Verticals

Key Market Players included in the report:

Schneider Electric SE

Melrose Industries PLC (Nortek Air Solutions LLC)

Friedhelm Loh Group (Rittal GmbH)

Vertiv Co

Degree Controls Inc. (Adaptivcool)

Black Box Corporation

Modine Manufacturing (Airedale International)

Asetek A/S

STULZ GmbH

Coolcentric

