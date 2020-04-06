Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market 2020 – By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home use) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consists of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services. Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry generates revenues by developing devices and equipment’s used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder. It can affect both men as well as women. Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina.

Increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market. The increasing prevalence rate has led the manufacturers towards developing more accurate and efficient devices for the treatment of these disorders. The POP affects women of all ages, however, the old age women are more prone to POP disorders. According to the US FDA reports, the number of women who have POP is expected to increase by 46%, to 4.9 million, by 2050. According to a 2017 report published by the American Urological Association (AUA/SUFU), the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women was reported to be as high as 49%.

Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation

Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market By Type:

Urinary Incontinence Devices

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home use

Some of the major key players involved in the Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Ethicon US

Bard Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company.)

R. Bard Inc.

