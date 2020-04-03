Urinary Collection Device Market Analysis By Product Type, (Urine Sample System, Urinary Catheter, Urine Bags, Accessories), By End User, By Demography, Global Historical Growth and Future Outlook Till 2024

Urinary Collection Device Market Overview

Urinary collection devices are designed to be used by patients who are suffering from various diseases such as interstitial cystitis and overflow incontinence issues. These devices help patients to manage urinary output and urinary incontinence.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075713

Market Size and Forecast

Global urinary collection devices market is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 % over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the rising occurrence of urologic diseases is a major factor that is envisioned to drive the growth of the urinary collection devices market over the forecast period. The number of patients who are suffering from issues such as urinary incontinence is increasing, especially in women and this factor is fuelling the demand for urinary collection devices across all regions.

In terms of region, the global urinary collection devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America grabbed major market shares of global urinary collection devices in 2015 and is expected to maintain this dominance over the forecast period owing to factors such as the high prevalence of urologic diseases in this region fuelled by the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney disease. Increasing geriatric population is also a major factor which is predicted to escalate the growth of urinary collection devices market during the forecast period.

However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence issues. Further, the large population base and increasing occurrence of urologic diseases are some of the factors which are expected to bolster the growth of the market in upcoming years. Apart from this, growing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as India and China and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are major reasons which are likely to intensify the demand for urinary collection devices in this region in near future.

Additionally, the urinary collection device market is segmented by product type into urine sample system, urinary catheter, urine bags, and accessories. The urinary catheter segment is further sub-segmented into the indwelling catheter, intermittent catheter, and external catheter. Further, intermittent catheter by urinary catheter is projected to capture major market share by the end of the forecast period due to its benefits such as safe operation, easy use and fewer chances of infection.

Key Players

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Wipak Group

Amsino International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Other Notable Players

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of bed-bound patients are likely to be the major drivers of the global urinary collection device market over the forecast period. Rapid penetration of diseases is a key factor that is increasing the number of patients who are very weak and cannot even move easily. Further, the demand for urinary collection devices is expected to increase from bedridden patients who are no longer able to use standard toilets.

Further, the growing geriatric population across the globe and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in older generations are expected to strengthen the demand for urinary collection devices in the near future. Additionally, the demand for urinary collection devices is increasing due to the increasing number of home care patients.

Apart from this, a high prevalence of urinary incontinence amongst the female population is also a major factor which is strengthening the market of urinary collection device globally. Further, increasing prevalence of urologic diseases such as urinary tract infections, prostate cancer, and bladder cancer are fuelling the demand for urinary collection devices.

However, the presence of other alternatives such as portable urinal, complications associated with wear of device and chances of infection are challenges that may adversely affect the growth of the global urinary collection devices market in the future.

