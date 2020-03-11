uPVC Market Growth and Segment Forecast 2020-2026 | Koemmerling, Fenesta, Finolex Industries Ltd, LG Chem, Ercros SA, Others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global uPVC market was valued at USD 43.32 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 70.47 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3%. uPVC is also known as rigid PVC or unplasticized PVC. uPVC is a cost-effective and stiff material with high resistance to impact chemicals, weather, water, and corrosive environments.

Leading Players in the UPVC Market:

Koemmerling, Fenesta, Finolex Industries Ltd, LG Chem, Ercros SA, Kem One, Braskem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Inovyn, Westlake Chemical Corporation

This material grade exhibits incredible resistant to chemical erosion and has smoother inner walls that help to facilitate the water flow. In majority, this material grade is used as plastic pipe in the world. It operates well in a wide range of temperatures and operating pressure. These pipes are incredibly reliable, stiff and cost-effective, and often has application in exterior drainage pipes and sewage lines. The pipe i.e. uPVC is less common in the US where this material grade is most commonly used.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the uPVC Market based on end-use, and region.

By End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016–2026)

Building and Construction

Window and Door Frames

Pipes and Fittings

Roofing

Curtain Rails

Drawer Slides

Others

Automotive & Transportation

Exterior

Mud Flame

Door Panel

Sun Visor

Trunk Tailgate

Bumper

Other

Interior

Cable Trench

DashBoard

Others

Electrical and Electronics

Insulation Pipe

Switches

Cable Insulation and Jacketing

Junction Box

Films

Others

Bottles

Blister Packs

Transparent Packs and Punnet

Others

Others

Textile

Sports

Agriculture

Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for uPVC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30% by the end of the year 2026. In the Asia-Pacific market for uPVC is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.23% which is followed by LATAM and MEA with 6.95% and 6.02% CAGR, respectively. The south Asian countries have seen the highest growing trade activities and investment in the manufacturing companies because the region is expected to propel in the forecasted period. As of 2018, the building and construction segment has been one of the reasons for the growth of the uPVC market. uPVC finds vast applications in the Automotive industry. The uPVC finds its application as insulation, which is of type acoustic and thermal. The properties that are exhibited here are its durability and workability as a preferred plastic in an automotive application. This material is used for producing car interiors and for providing vinyl flooring for car manufacturers. Building and construction occupy more than 50% of the uPVC market owing to their increasing consumption in the construction and various other household application.

Major selling points of this research report

Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.

