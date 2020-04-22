Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Taking A Nimble Approach To 2020 | 3D Robotics, Aerovironment, BAE Systems., Elbit Systems,

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook: Revenue Analysis, Technological Adoption and Developments, Major Trends, and Market Overview

Leading Players operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.54 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 14.33% forecast To 2026. Increase demand of the UAV in military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. A numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities have been considered while studying market for preparing this Unmanned Aerial Vehicle report. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of unmanned aerial vehicles for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications is driving the growth of market.

Rise in their demand across the developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The cost of the UAV is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Fixed- Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs), Applications (Military, Civil & Commercial. Homeland Security, Consumer), Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), System (UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV Data Links, UAV Ground Control Stations, UAV Launch and Recovery Systems), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), MTOW (<25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms, >150 Kilograms), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the unmanned aerial vehicle market are 3D Robotics Inc., Aerovironment, Inc., BAE Systems., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones SAS, Saab AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Boeing.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial system – the WanderB Vertical Take-off & Landing UAV. They are specially designed so that it can be used for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, disaster management and commercial applications.

In November 2018, China launched a pilot traffic management program for unmanned aerial vehicle which will offer a new platform for UAV management. They will also provide services like quick approval of flight applications, real-time flight paths, quick verification of identities and information broadcasting.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Type

7 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Organization Size

8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

