United States Defense Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The United States defense market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The growth in the defense budget shall be a major driver for the United States (US) Defense Market.

– In the US, military spending has been considered to be the second largest item in the federal budget after Social Security. The US spends more on their defense than the total defense spending done by countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, United Kingdom, India, France, Japan, Germany, and South Korea combined, according to data published by SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute). For the year 2018, the US defense spending was USD 649 billion.

– Additionally, fight against terrorism, externally and internally, is also expected to support the growth of the defense market in the United States.

– Technological advancement shall lead to replacing of ageing equipment as well as the purchase of new equipment and this shall propel growth in the near future.

Scope of the Report

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the scope of the report.

Key Market Trends

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years

The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Various players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation amongst others hold significant market share during the forecast period in the United States defense market. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations, are done by companies, have led them to strengthen their presence in the market. In 2019, Lockheed Martin Corporation announced that they have won a USD 879 million contract for sustainment and maintenance of parts of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. Additionally, in 2018, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that they have acquired a USD 3.6 billion Air Force contract for large aircraft infrared countermeasures equipment and support. The deal is expected to be completed by 2025.

