United Kingdom Skincare Market-Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The United Kingdom skincare market is forecasted to reach USD 24.37 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the United Kingdom skincare market reflects the augmentation of the overall European market, characterized by growing focus on quality and increased presence of regional players. Middle-aged women and empty nesters have been the main focus for this market as they tend to spend more time on personal care, compared to other groups. A recent survey, held by Spa Creators, revealed that medical and health club spas account for 4% and 27% of the overall spa market. Increased level of buyer awareness has been one of the most important trends witnessed in this market. Domestic consumers are becoming increasingly knowledgeable in terms of their skin’s properties and the side-effects associated with various treatments.

Scope of the Report

The United Kingdom skincare market focusses on facial care, body care, and other ranges of products including hand care, foot care etc. The market is supported by supermarkets/hypermarkets, conveniences stores, specialist stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels.

Key Market Trends

Emerging Organic Skin Care Products Market

The United Kingdom cosmetics market is growing as an elite, premium market, driven by young female professionals and their male metrosexual counterparts and also the rising older demographic. The rising popularity of products containing natural ingredients like plant extracts and herbs, aromatherapies and fruit extracts in the country, is driving the adoption of organic and natural personal care products. Thus, augmenting the skincare products market in the country. The market witnessed a growing popularity of premium cosmetic brands. With the innovations in the fashion industry, beauty products such as color cosmetics (including eyebrow liners, lipsticks and foundation creams) have seen strong growth in the sales. The trend towards a more minimalist makeup look, coupled with high-profile product launches, witnessed consumers’ increasing focus on organic face cosmetics.

E-Commerce to Register the Fastest Growth Rate

With the advancement in the retail sector, e-commerce is likely to register the fastest growing CAGR owing to the easy accessibility, convenient alternative and decent discounts offered by shopping websites. The E-commerce domain has become an integral part of organic cosmetic products. The addition of attractive features, such as free returns and wide delivery options, is driving the growth of e-commerce. Over the recent few years, prominent brands have taken an array of measures to develop their online presence, such as introducing apps, redesigning sites, advertising and introducing offers to attract customer attention. The consumers in the United Kingdom are showing a great interest in buying cosmetic products through online channels supplementing the point of sale.

Competitive Landscape

The United Kingdom skincare products market is highly consolidated and is dominated by major players such as Clarins, Unilever, L’Oréal S.A., and Procter & Gamble. Several regional and local players are entering the market witnessing the growing demand from middle-aged consumers in the country.

