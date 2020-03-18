Underground Mining Equipment Market 2019-2024: Growth Fostered by Increasing Energy Consumption

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Underground Mining Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024. Underground mining is the process of extracting minerals and ores, which are buried deep inside the earth’s crust. It comprises two techniques, namely, hard and soft underground mining. Hard underground mining aids in the excavation of hard metals, such as lead, nickel, and silver, whereas, materials like coal, potash and oil shale are extracted using soft underground mining. At present, there is a wide range of mining equipment available in the market, such as shovels, conveyors, draglines, haul trucks and, overhead and front-end loaders.

Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Trends

Owing to rapid urbanization and the rising population, there is an increase in the consumption of energy across the globe. This has positively influenced the demand for metals such as gold, iron and copper, which in turn is impelling the market growth. Moreover, as compared to surface mining, underground mining is more environment-friendly, since the explosions are made underground, which helps in minimizing the leakage of toxic gases into the surrounding. Furthermore, substantial investments by governments of various countries in advanced technology for underground quarrying operations are also impelling the market growth.

