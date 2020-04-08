Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Size Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consists of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

The Safety and effectiveness of ultrasound system devices and equipment is heavily monitored and regulated across the world. In 2018, the Indian Government has decided to thoroughly monitor these devices as they are being imported to India without much registration protocols. In order to ensure the efficiency & safety of ultrasound system devices and prevent the abuse of these devices for sex selection, the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has included these devices in medical devices category and will now monitor and regulate import, manufacture, distribution and sale of these devices.

Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation

By Type,

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Clinics

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the ultrasound devices and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the ultrasound devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

