UK Professional Skincare Product Market-By Product By Distribution Channel Region, Trends, Forecast 2022

The British professional skincare market was estimated at USD 287.56 million in 2016. This market is likely to reach USD 320.279 million by the end of 2022, at a CAGR of 5.24 % during 2017-2022 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).The growth of the British professional skincare market reflects the trend of the overall European market, characterized by growing focus on quality and the increased presence of regional players. Middle-aged women and ‘empty nester’s have been the main focus for this market, as they tend to spend more time on personal care, when compared to other groups. The overall value of the spa segment was pegged at GBP 1.8 billon, with an average annual footfall of 6-7 million people per annum.

DEMOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The demographic analysis includes age groups, ethnicity, income and rural-vs.-urban analysis. A brief excerpt from the report follows:

The British population has been segregated, on the basis of income levels, into three categories, namely, high-income, medium-income and low-income levels. The high-income population has been identified to have a net income somewhere between GBP 41,000-83,000. Around 30% of the population has been identified to fall under this category. This is the key target market for professional skincare products. Owing to their high disposable incomes and a lavish lifestyle, the focus on beauty among these individuals is relatively high.

The medium income category (GBP 21,000–40,000) account for 40% of the population in the United Kingdom. This population mostly consists of the middle aged and the youth. As price is a major factor with regard to the decision to purchase professional skincare products, consumption in this category remains low. The low income category (GBP 4,500-20,000), representing 10% of the British population, exhibits the lowest demand. Though the higher side of this category is expected to demonstrate consumption, the demand from this segment is very low and doesn’t contribute significantly to the overall market.

THE ANTI-CELLULITE TREATMENT SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO DEMONSTRATE THE STRONGEST GROWTH RATE

The British professional skincare market has been segmented on the basis of product type into anti-aging, acne control, facial moisturizers, anti-cellulite, hyper-pigmentation control and others. The anti-aging segment held the largest share in 2016 in professional skincare, followed by the facial moisturizer segment (which was aided by the growing use in beauty treatments).

Anti-cellulite is growing primarily due to the nascent stage of the technology and the increasing awareness related to the effectiveness of the products. Anti-cellulite treatments are considerably more popular among women aged 35 and above. However, these treatments, coupled with other fat-burning products and massages, are growing in popularity among other user groups as well. This market segment is witnessing an increasing application of self-treatment, especially of temporary creams, which have caffeine as the active ingredient. This has been one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The British professional skincare market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into professional and retail. The professional channels for the distribution of these products include salons, spas, skin clinics and skin surgeons. The improving economic conditions of the country is translating into confident consumer spending, which, in turn, is boosting the sales of professional skincare products, from both the take-homes, and the salons & spa.

The retail channel for the distribution of professional skincare products include e-commerce, specialty stores and super- & hyper-markets. The lack of control of the drug administrative authorities over especially the cosmeceutical segment has led to the availability of a large number of professional products over retail platforms. This trend is further increasing, with the expanding reach of e-commerce websites that offer wide variety and low-cost solutions in many cases.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Skinmedica Skin Brightening Complex has won Best Overall Face Brightener award and was featured as a Super Charged Product by the New Beauty Magazine.

Unilever has signed an agreement to acquire Dermalogica, the world’s leading professional skin care product manufacturer to expand its service offering across the globe and build a robust product portfolio within.

Kiehl’s has lapsed onto the potential opportunities in the market by expanding its distribution channel and gaining a competitive edge over the other brands by growing closer to the consumers.

Our report on UK professional skin care market covers the following:

Market Trends and Dynamics

Latest News and developments

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Scope of Investment

