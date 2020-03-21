U.S. Toilet Partitions Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The U.S. toilet partitions market size was estimated at USD 690.4 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025. The market is expected to be driven by growing demand for single-occupancy gender neutral bathrooms, in turn, benefitting the demand for toilet partitions across the U.S. Availability, production R&D, and proximity between manufacturer and supplier are some of the vital factors affecting raw material prices. Manufacturers procure raw materials directly or through third-party suppliers under competitively priced supply contracts. They enter into long-term contracts with raw material suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Market players use their purchasing power to prompt suppliers to make their operations more sustainable. Rising concerns regarding the sustainability and transparency of suppliers have compelled manufacturers to improve their procurement practices. Furthermore, industry participants procure raw materials from sustainable sources to meet the ascending demand.

Technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the production of toilet partitions with scratch and scuff resistance and easy-to-clean and maintain properties. In addition, major market players are focused on the development of new products having high aesthetic values, additional properties such as waterproof and mildew resistance, and various performance characteristics.

Industry participants are involved in risk mapping and auditing of their suppliers to improve sustainability. They conduct on-site visits and focused audits to monitor and enhance the sustainability performance of their suppliers. In addition, focused audits are conducted based on concerns raised by stakeholders or risk assessments.

The U.S. toilet partitions market is expected to exhibit low bargaining power of suppliers, owing to the presence of limited number of buyers, who procure raw materials from local as well as international suppliers. However, challenges in procurement of polymers and steel, which are widely used in other applications, may limit their bargaining power.

Product Insights of U.S. Toilet Partitions Market

Powder coated metallic panels accounted for the largest share of 41.3% in 2018 and are expected to continue the trend over the forecast period, owing to their wide availability, light-weight, and durability. Moreover, their superior corrosion-resistance and rust-resistance properties are anticipated to propel their demand over the forecast period.

Stainless steel toilet partitions are widely used on account of their aesthetics and durability. Moreover, easy removal of dirt, paint, scratches, grease, and cosmetics from these partitions has strengthened their demand for washroom cabinets and partition constructions. These partitions are widely used owing to their superior properties like enhanced durability, resilience, and corrosion resistance.

Other types of toilet partitions, including phenolic core, are projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to enhanced durability and extended lifespan offered by these materials. These materials are easy to clean and are suitable to be installed in a variety of environments, which is expected to aid their growth.

Plastic sheet toilet partitions are used in light as well as heavy traffic commercial toilets and urinals in hotels, restaurants, bus stations, airports, educational institutes, and others. These toilet partitions possess lightweight properties and thus are preferred for overall toilet cabin construction in washrooms.

Regional Insights of U.S. Toilet Partitions Market

The Northeast U.S. market for toilet partitions is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, on account of numerous pipelined construction projects. The commercial construction industry in the region acquired over 20% of construction projects in 2018, which is expected to support product demand in the region.

The construction sector in southeast U.S. is anticipated to be driven by major upcoming construction projects, which include the development of new cities with residential spaces, healthcare facilities, educational buildings, and other commercial buildings. Major states contributing to the growth of commercial construction in this region include Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. This will spur demand for toilet partitions.

North Dakota contributes significantly to the construction industry in the Midwest region owing to ongoing investments in the construction sector. Construction of multiple commercial structures, including mixed-use facilities, office spaces, retail units, hospitality buildings, and other commercial spaces in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

Demand for toilet partitions in the Southwest region is expected to be driven by new commercial projects such as Facebooks data center in Los Lunas village, a healthcare building in Santa Fe, and transit projects in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Contractors in Bristol initiated the construction of office spaces of 61,100 square feet area in 2018, which is expected to drive the market.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Toilet Partitions Market

The industry is consolidated in nature, with the top five industry participants controlling the majority of the market. Nevertheless, strong presence of small and medium enterprises is prevalent in various regions of the country. Industry players focus mainly on innovation for developing cost-effective, durable, and low-maintenance toilet partitions. Manufacturers maintain a robust inventory of products that come in a variety of materials, colors, and textures. Some of the key manufacturers, such as ASI Global and Metapar Corporation, offer consumers quick ship delivery options at no extra cost and without any restrictions on the minimum order quantity.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Stainless Steel

Plastic Sheets

Solid Plastic

Powder Coated Metal

Others

