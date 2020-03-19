U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The U.S. skilled nursing facility market size was estimated at USD 176.1 billion in 2018. Skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) provide high-quality care services at much lower cost as compared to hospitals, generating tremendous demand among investors. Growing incidence of chronic diseases in U.S., along with a large aging population base, is fueling market growth. According to the American Heart Association, about 83.6 million adults in the U.S. suffer from one or more type of cardiovascular diseases, of which, about 42.2 million adults are estimated to be more than 60 years of age.

The most common hospital conditions of patients being transferred to SNFs include heart failure and shock, septicemia, hip and femur procedures, joint replacement (except major joint replacement), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney and urinary tract infections, renal failure, and pneumonia.

According to Medicare Payment Policy, in 2017, almost 1.6 million fee-for-service (FFS) beneficiaries used SNF services at least once. Therefore, availability of reimbursement and favorable investment returns are boosting the growth of the market. More than 90% of SNFs are dually certified and Medicare covers 100 days of SNF care after inpatient hospital stay of at least three days.

Skilled nursing facilities are inpatient healthcare facilities in need of nursing, rehabilitation, and related services but do not require hospitalization. Most SNFs are dually certified as SNFs and nursing homes. According to Medicare Payment Policy, in 2017, Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) spending on skilled nursing facility services was USD 28.4 billion.

Reimbursement rate pressures or introduction of new payment systems are also impacting the market. According to PharMerica Corporation, in October 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), a new system for categorizing SNF patients in a Medicare Part A stay. This new system is anticipated to decrease the emphasis on the volume of services and administrative burden.

Type Insights of U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market

On the basis of type, the U.S. skilled nursing facility(SNFs) market has been segmented into freestanding and hospital. Freestanding accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2018 and estimated to register the fastest growth through 2026. Freestanding SNFs offer 24-hour skilled nursing and personal care and are more affordable compared to hospital-based facilities. In addition, increased Medicare payments will boost market growth. According to MedPAC Medicare Payment Policy, in 2017, the average Medicare margin for freestanding SNFs was 11.2%. According to California Hospital Association, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a new payment system to be effective from October 2020, with Medicare payments to SNFs to increase by 2.4% i.e. USD 85 million.

Ownership Insights of U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market

On the basis of ownership, the U.S. market is segmented into for-profit facilities, non-profit facilities, and government facilities. For-profit facilities accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. A for-profit facility emphasizes on maximizing profits for owners and shareholders as well as looks to stabilize the delivery of high-quality care and treatment all the while ensuring financial ability in an increasingly competitive environment.

For-profit organizations can provide incentives to operate at lower costs compared to non-profit organizations by focusing on maximizing return on invested capital. On the other hand, a not-for-profit facility is dedicated to serving seniors. They reinvest their income to focus on staff retention and increasing wages, and explore ways to improve policy and procedure to benefit the residents and the organization. According to Ziegler Investment Banking, approximately 220 not-for-profit communities have been acquired by private companies in the past several years.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; Genesis HealthCare; The Ensign Group, Inc.; EXTENDICARE; Sunrise Senior Living, LLC; Life Care Services; HCR ManorCare; Golden LivingCenters; Life Care Centers of America Corporate; and SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC.

Prominent players are strengthening their position in the industry through activities such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and accusations. For instance, in February 2019, Genesis Healthcare entered into a partnership with Next Healthcare Capital to operate 15 skilled nursing facilities previously leased from Welltower Inc. with 46% ownership. In August 2019, The Ensign Group, Inc. acquired Surprise Health and Rehabilitation Center with 100 skilled nursing beds located in Arizona. Strategic initiatives like these make the business larger by increasing the service portfolio and providing financial strength to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. skilled nursing facility market report based on type and ownership:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Freestanding

Hospital

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

For-Profit

Non-Profit

Government

