U.S. Fencing Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. Fencing Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. Fencing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The U.S. fencing market size was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The market growth can be attributed to an increased spending on the construction of buildings in the country. The demand for fencing products and solutions is primarily driven by the need for security and demarcation of areas for improving protection as well as for increasing the aesthetic appeal of properties. Rise in demand for replacing and repairing large portions of the existing fence stock for residential applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Supported by a strong economy and a developed market, the U.S. market for fencing is anticipated to thrive in the coming years. Rising construction activities and demand for decorative home products are estimated to contribute to the market growth in U.S. Consumer interest in home decor and home improvement is further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing incidents of security breach are driving the need for safety and security.

Development of the real estate sector and increasing remodeling projects are expected to drive the demand for fencing over the forecast period. Availability of a wide range of products with varying designs, features, and colors, coupled with customizable solutions and products available in the market, further contributes to the market growth. Fencing is widely adopted in schools, colleges, and industrial premises to enhance security and safety. Furthermore, governments, local and federal, are making huge investments in the development and restoration of parks and gardens, which, in turn, would drive the demand for fencing.

The market tends to be easily affected by price variations and supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of products. Increasing preference for the installation of high-value fences such as ornamental metal fences in U.S. is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and availability of low-cost, ornamental, and customizable fences are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The use of new improved materials that are not only stronger and more hard-wearing but are also eco-friendly, is anticipated to be a major product trend in the coming years. Customers in the country are turning to these materials based on the advantages they offer in terms of performance requirements, preferences, and aesthetics.

Factors such as volatile raw material prices and energy costs are adversely affecting market growth. Fencing manufacturers are required to pay high tariffs on electricity and gas, and these costs contribute to more than 30.0% of the fencing production cost. Several manufacturers focus on increasing the overall product cost with the aim of reducing losses. Furthermore, the development of multicolored and strong fences require additional metal supplies that are expensive and are also not available in abundance.

Material Insights of U.S. Fencing Market

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into metal, wood, plastic and composite, and concrete. The metal fencing segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its increased demand from the residential sector and government organizations, as well as for public places, associations, and businesses. Metal fencing is widely adopted owing to its security, minimal maintenance requirements, and durability attributes. Availability of metal fencing at a variety of prices makes it easier for buyers to select the fencing based on their requirements.

The cost-effectiveness, security, and aesthetic value of metal fencing is driving the segment growth. The concrete segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period owing to the easy installation and maintenance, and strength the material provides. Concrete fences are available in numerous designs and are easy to customize, thereby creating opportunities for the segment growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of stackable concrete fencing in non-residential buildings is expected to drive the segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the U.S. fencing market has been segmented into online and retail. Growing awareness of the benefits offered by online channels encourages suppliers to opt for these channels over offline distribution channels. The benefits of online channels include considerably lower startup costs, less capital, and better customer experience. Online channels also help in building and maintaining better customer relations across a variety of platforms.

Retail emerged as the largest distribution channel segment in 2019. Fencing manufacturers in U.S. prefer selling their products through distributors and their sales and services centers. Suppliers often choose the offline channel as it allows them to run their business without making investments in marketing budgets. Offline channels also help businesses improve visibility and build brand value.

Installation Insights

Based on installation, the market has been segmented into Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and contractor. Fences installed by professionals have a high level of quality, require lesser time and effort, and ensure durability and longevity owing to the superior materials they use. Fencing manufacturers collaborate with contractors who have knowledge pertaining to installation. This is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Customers prefer it if their fences are installed by professionals as their placement and aesthetics in the premises play a crucial role in determining the value of the property. The Do-It-Yourself (DIY) installation packages are tailored to customer needs. However, the installation of fences by the do-it-yourself method lacks quality due to inadequate experience. This ultimately results in deterioration of the appearance and value of a property.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into government, petroleum and chemicals, military and defense, mining, energy and power, transport, and others. The military and defense segment dominates the market owing to the adoption of fencing for multiple applications such as military buildings and defense infrastructures to prevent intrusions and ensure the security of assets within military installations. Moreover, increasing need for improving border security and other military applications is significantly driving the demand for fencing in the military and defense segment. Furthermore, military and defense operations are constantly exposed to potential attacks and volatile situations, thereby creating growth opportunities for fencing.

The energy and power segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The premises of energy and power stations are required to be completely barricaded by fences, CCTVs, and other security equipment. Furthermore, owing to increasing terrorist activities, governments are maintaining tight security at power generation centers and energy stations. Electric fencing is preferred for the protection of energy and power stations as fences are long-lasting, can be easily constructed and maintained, and can be modified based on requirements.

Application Insights of U.S. Fencing Market

Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential, agricultural, and industrial. The residential segment dominated the market in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing real estate market, increasing number of construction projects, and the rise in demand for home decor as well as privacy and security. The segment was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period.

Increased consumer spending on home improvement activities, coupled with rise in disposable incomes, is also expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. PVC and metal fencing are the most widely adopted materials for the residential application. PVC fencing is widely adopted in residential applications owing to its minimal maintenance, high flexibility, and attractive aesthetics. The demand for fencing in the agricultural segment is driven by the need to safeguard farms from trespassers and wild animals.

Regional Insights of U.S. Fencing Market

The key states driving the demand for fencing include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Rising infrastructure development and increasing construction activities in California are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth. Numerous fencing equipment and products are witnessing high demand in California owing to the initiation of multiple transportation projects in the state.

Additionally, the Virginia market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the numerous upcoming real estate projects in the state. High adoption of fencing services from agricultural applications to safeguard their livestock and property is witnessed in various states of U.S. In addition, increasing construction activities and growing industrialization in several U.S. states are anticipated to drive the demand for fencing over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing popularity of ornamental residential fences offers new opportunities for market growth.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Fencing Market

Key market players include Allied Tube & Conduit; Gregory Industries, Inc.; Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.; and Long Fence Company, Inc. The industry may witness a rise in small companies that address niche markets and provide customized solutions with limited scope. However, the industry will be dominated by large companies. The industry is also marked by numerous regional companies that may be acquired or merged with larger companies in the coming years.

The market in U.S. is projected to be highly competitive. Various market players focus on the development and adoption of new raw materials to enhance the durability of fences, which can significantly contribute to the companyâ€™s profitability. However, increasing number of local market players with invalid licenses serves as a challenge to market growth.

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030.

