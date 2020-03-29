TV Analytics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the TV Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global TV analytics market size was estimated at USD 176.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period. Exponential growth in the digital ad industry has led to the generation of substantial amounts of data. The need to manage this data and gain meaningful insights regarding consumer ad preferences has led to the rising adoption of analytics solutions. The use of TV advertising analytics offers high accuracy for audience engagement, thereby allowing TV operators to understand effective levels and potential reach for individual advertisements.

Growing consumer demand for digital original series and the growing trend of Subscription on Video Demand (SVoD) platforms have further fuelled industry growth. Significant demand for various genres and plays available on Over the Top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon are contributing toward market development.

On a global scale, the television industry is experiencing significant transformation with respect to consumption habits and technology interaction. Viewers are now highly concerned about their interaction with content and advertising. For instance, to meet viewer demand, TV content providers are encouraging real-time decision-making based on consumer preferences. Hence, rise in digitalization and shift in viewer preference is expected to play a pivotal role in the adoption of analytics solutions.

As data is becoming a vital component of TV, it becomes essential for operators to serve the right content to the target audience at the right time. To achieve this, OTT platforms, ad agencies, and broadcasters are adopting data-oriented models to enhance targeting, which in turn impels industry growth. Data capturing technology has opened new avenues for the television industry to encompass advertising, viewer data, and audience measurement on every platform. Furthermore, to cope with broadcasting challenges, media companies have devised content strategies by understanding the consumption patterns of consumers. Hence, consumer participation via social media platforms, reviews, and surveys have helped in enhancing viewers decision in real-time.

Additionally, the television industry has witnessed a decline in linear TV viewership and is thus in need of delivering better relevant and targeting advertisements and content. This challenge has enabled the television industry to embrace a data-based approach to drive growth, thereby boosting the demand for TV analytics. Moreover, the advances offered by analytics in data capturing technology has made it possible to gain access to unlimited data, including customer data, advertising data, and census-level viewership drawn from every device. Such access opens new opportunities for OTT players, broadcasters, and platform providers to understand consumption patterns and gain new insights to develop strategies necessary to engage the audience.

Deployment Insights of TV Analytics Market

On-premise solutions held a prominent share in 2018 owing to their advantageous features and flexible pricing. On-premise solutions for OTT platforms tend to be reasonably cost-effective in terms of configuration of equipment and cabling infrastructure. Additionally, under this model, viewers are empowered to decide on the type of content, which results in more control. Despite increased deployment, on-premise solutions require constant upgrades and maintenance.

Cloud-based solutions are expected to gain high traction in the TV analytics market as viewers demand for entertainment and media is surging on a daily basis. Therefore, to deal with complex and unpredictable challenges based on their demand, cloud solutions offer a high level of flexibility and scalability. As competition is growing among operators to offer the best content and entertainment, content creators are under intense pressure to create and distribute unique content within a specified timeframe. As a result, cloud solutions offer seamless streaming despite massive workloads. Additionally, cloud deployments ensure minimal delays. For instance, a ten-second delay in streaming an ad for a hit show can incur high costs to a media company.

Application Insights of TV Analytics Market

Advertising accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to continue growing in the near future. As TV ads prove effective in reaching a wider audience, constant gauging is required to extract every single byte of data on how the ad is faring. Such needs have given rise to the use of TV advertising analytics to precisely track and analyse ad performance. The growing need to communicate and reach the target audience efficiently and to ensure better visibility has led to a higher adoption of TV analytics in the advertising segment.

The content management and broadcasting application segment contributed significantly to industry growth in 2018. The growth can be attributed to inflow of data pertaining to increase in the number of viewers. As the television industry is inclining toward data-oriented models, data touchpoints are increasing at an exponential rate. Hence, surveys focused on content consumption and consumer behaviour enable broadcasters to have a unique insight on its viewership. On the other hand, government regulations and norms such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance have resulted in effectiveness of inbound and outbound marketing efforts.

Regional Insights of TV Analytics Market

North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments in developing original content by streaming companies are expected to trigger industry growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the requirement of original content has pushed telecom service providers to incorporate apt digital content in their service offerings. The need to own and monetize this content has enabled them to increasingly adopt analytics in developing ad content.

The Europe market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to a significant shift from mass audience to individual viewership. The solution offers consumers with a choice to pick ad-supported content. Furthermore, connected media devices, along with high-speed broadband networks, have helped viewers engage with TV content across several devices and platforms.

Increasing customer engagement is expected to trigger the need to deploy analytics solutions in the region. Moreover, the growth of connectivity has reduced entry barriers, allowing a wide range of competitors to compete for advertiser investments, thereby fuelling the demand for analytics.

Market Share Insights of TV Analytics Market

Some of the key players in the industry are Adobe Systems Inc.; Amobee Inc.; Alphonso Inc.; BrightLine Partners LLC; Blix; Conviva AB; Edgeware AB; iSpot.tv Inc.; 605; Realytics; Sorenson Media; NicePeopleAtWork (NPAW); and Viaccess and Viaccess-Orca.

Product launches, mutual agreements, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the growth strategies adopted by key players. Companies and TV broadcasters are investing in new data platforms and advertising technologies to manage complex portfolios of digital products and channels. As media agencies are measuring the effectiveness of their campaigns, analytics providers are keen on creating customized analytics platforms. Such platforms are expected to provide agencies and advertisers with in-depth insights and immediate results into their television advertising campaigns.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of TV Analytics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global TV analytics market report based on deployment, application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Advertising

Competitor Analysis

Audience Characterization

Content Management & Broadcasting

