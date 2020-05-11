Tungsten Metal Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc, Sumitomo Electric Industries

“

Tungsten Metal Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Tungsten Metal market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Tungsten Metal Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Tungsten Metal market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Tungsten Metal Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd, NAECO, LLC, Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd, Federal Carbide Company, Buffalo Tungsten Inc . Conceptual analysis of the Tungsten Metal Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Tungsten Metal market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Tungsten Metal industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Tungsten Metal market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Tungsten Metal market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Tungsten Metal market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Tungsten Metal market:

Key players:

Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd, NAECO, LLC, Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd, Federal Carbide Company, Buffalo Tungsten Inc

By the product type:

Wolframite (FeMnWO4)

Scheelite (CaWO4)

By the end users/application:

Automotive

Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Tungsten Metal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Metal

1.2 Tungsten Metal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wolframite (FeMnWO4)

1.2.3 Scheelite (CaWO4)

1.3 Tungsten Metal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tungsten Metal Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Other

1.3 Global Tungsten Metal Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size

1.4.1 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tungsten Metal Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Tungsten Metal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tungsten Metal Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Tungsten Metal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Tungsten Metal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tungsten Metal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tungsten Metal Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tungsten Metal Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Tungsten Metal Production

3.4.1 North America Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Tungsten Metal Production

3.5.1 Europe Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Tungsten Metal Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Tungsten Metal Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Tungsten Metal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Tungsten Metal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Tungsten Metal Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Tungsten Metal Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Tungsten Metal Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Tungsten Metal Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tungsten Metal Business

7.1 Sandvik AB

7.1.1 Sandvik AB Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandvik AB Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kennametal Inc

7.2.1 Kennametal Inc Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kennametal Inc Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.3.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NAECO, LLC

7.5.1 NAECO, LLC Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NAECO, LLC Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd

7.6.1 Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Federal Carbide Company

7.7.1 Federal Carbide Company Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Federal Carbide Company Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Buffalo Tungsten Inc

7.8.1 Buffalo Tungsten Inc Tungsten Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tungsten Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Buffalo Tungsten Inc Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Tungsten Metal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tungsten Metal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tungsten Metal

8.4 Tungsten Metal Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Tungsten Metal Distributors List

9.3 Tungsten Metal Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Tungsten Metal Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Tungsten Metal Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Tungsten Metal Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Tungsten Metal Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Tungsten Metal Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

