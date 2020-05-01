Tumor Ablation Market Analysis and Forecast From 2019 – 2026: Galil Medical, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; HealthTronics; Boston Scientific Corporation.

The market intelligence study for the Tumor Ablation market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.

The global Tumor Ablation market was valued at USD 973.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2 %

Leading manufacturers studied in this report: Galil Medical, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; HealthTronics; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic Plc; SonaCare Medical; EDAP TMS S.A.; and Neuwave Medical, Inc..

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation.

Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancer

This study includes an extensive assessment of the current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It evaluates the information collected to deduce market estimations for the forecast years. The study also highlights the recent technological advancements, along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and descriptive profiles of the leading companies. The study also reviews micro- and macro-economic factors that are vital for the existing market players and emerging players, backed by a wide-ranging value chain analysis.

