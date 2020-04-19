Tsubane Satellite owned By Japan, Registered in The Guinness World Records

Tsubane is a very super-low satellite owned by Japan. This satellite enters into the Guinness World Records as being the lowest by an Earth observation satellite in orbit, according to japans Space agency.

Tsubane satellite flew at an orbital altitude of 167.4 kilometers from September 23rd to 30th 2019 during its first test mission compared to other satellites that fly at an altitude of 600 to 800 km zone. Most of the earth observation satellites operate in the high region.

The Tsubane record was maintained for seven days when using its ion engine system, which was developed by Aerospace Exploration Agency, commonly known as JAXA, in combination with gas-jet thrusters, effectively capturing and producing high-resolution images despite atmospheric hindrance and the high density of atomic oxygen which a common on super-low altitudes.

This type of satellite needs many propellants than a conventional peer. JAXA opted to use ion engine, which functions ten times better than rotational propeller on the high altitude and is highly effective than gas jets so that it can overcome the atmospheric drag

During the launching of the satellite in the super-low orbit, there were predictions that the moon will produce highly detailed observations of activities on the surface of the earth because altitude below 300km is very hard, but it moving on that altitude was the biggest challenge.

JAXA announced that the satellite would have high atmospheric resistance 1,000 times more than other those at a higher altitude because of the concentration of atomic oxygen, which will cause deterioration of the parts of the satellite.

Masanori Sasaki, the project manager of the super low altitude test manager at JAXA, said he hopes that the achievement is for developing future science, technology, and satellite utilization and will help in solving many social issues with an ease.

JAXA said that the 2017 to 2019 mission also proved that the materials it developed could withstand the exposure to oxygen in the lower orbit for an extended period. The atomic oxygen resistant materials will ensure the satellite lasts in the atmosphere before it breaks.

Tsubane satellite on the first launching reached a height of 271.5 km from the earth surface the year 2019 April, and slowly it moved to record low altitude before finishing its mission in the orbit of the earth in October 1st, 2019 and burnt up in the atmosphere.