Trichinosis Treatment Market 2020 Witness an Unsold Story with Profiled Players Materia Medica Holding, Teva Pharmaceutical, Zydus Cadila, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Vivimed Labs Ltd, Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cipla

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 10,000 worldwide cases of trichinosis are diagnosed annually. This is a very rare disease in the United States because there are very strict laws for meat processing and animal feed. On an average of only 400 trichinosis cases are reported annually in the United States.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Trichinosis Treatment. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Materia Medica Holding, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Vivimed Labs Ltd, Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cipla Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, SIFI S.p.A, Romark, L.C among others.

About this Market:- Trichinosis is a parasitic disease, which is caused by Trichinella type roundworms. It is mainly spread by consuming raw or undercooked pork meat or meat of bears and foxes in which roundworm larvae present in it. These trichinella larvae are released into the stomach, where they travel and invade into the wall of the small intestine and develop into adult worms. During the initial stages of infection, symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. After a week of infection the larvae then migrate to muscles and cause swelling of the face, inflammation of the whites of the eyes, fever, muscle pains, and rashes.

In February 2019, LUPIN received the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S FDA for the generic version of Medrol (methylprednisolone). This drug is indicated for multiple disorders including rheumatic disorders, endocrine disorders, dermatologic diseases, allergic states, collagen diseases, respiratory diseases, hematologic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, trichinosis among others. The approval of this generic version will provide the cost effective medicine to the patients suffering from Trichinosis.

In September 2018, Cipla Inc received the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S FDA for AB-rated generic version of Albenza (albendazole) to treat the infections caused by pork tapeworm. This approval will provide a cost effective medicine to treat the patients suffering from parasitic infections.

Global Trichinosis Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Trichinosis treatment market is segmented of the basis of mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on mechanism of action, the trichinosis treatment market is segmented as anti-parasitic, analgesics, corticosteroids and others.

Based on the drugs, the trichinosis treatment market is segmented into albendazole, mebendazole, prednisone and others.

Based on the route of administration, the trichinosis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the trichinosis treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy.

Based on end user, the trichinosis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, pecialty clinics and others

