TRENDING NEWS: Solid State Relay Market Developing Growth Trends 2024 Offers High Business Growth

A solid-state relay is an ON-OFF control device in which the load current is conducted by one or more semiconductors. – e.g., a power transistor, an SCR, or a TRIAC. (The SCR and TRIAC are often called thyristors, a term derived by combining thyratron and transistor, since thyristors are triggered semiconductor switches.)

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Solid State Relay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solid State Relay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Siemens

CELDUC

Crydom

Carlo gavazzi

OMRON

TE

OPTO22

Sharp

IXYS

AVAGO Tech

COSMO

Rockwell Automation

Bright Toward

FOTEK

Jinxinrong

CLION

GUTE

Kangyu

JC-SZ

Suzhou No.1 Radio Componen

Qunli

Tianhao

Wuxi Solid

SANYOU RELAY

Schneider

CHANSIN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PCB Mount

Panel Mount

Din rail Mount

Digital I/O Modules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Controls

Household and electrical appliances

Medical equipment

Communications

Others

