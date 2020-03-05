TRENDING NEWS: Solid State Relay Market Developing Growth Trends 2024 Offers High Business Growth

TRENDING NEWS: Solid State Relay Market Developing Growth Trends 2024 Offers High Business GrowthMarch 5, 2020
A solid-state relay is an ON-OFF control device in which the load current is conducted by one or more semiconductors. – e.g., a power transistor, an SCR, or a TRIAC. (The SCR and TRIAC are often called thyristors, a term derived by combining thyratron and transistor, since thyristors are triggered semiconductor switches.)
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Solid State Relay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Solid State Relay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Panasonic
Siemens
CELDUC
Crydom
Carlo gavazzi
OMRON
TE
OPTO22
Sharp
IXYS
AVAGO Tech
COSMO
Rockwell Automation
Bright Toward
FOTEK
Jinxinrong
CLION
GUTE
Kangyu
JC-SZ
Suzhou No.1 Radio Componen
Qunli
Tianhao
Wuxi Solid
SANYOU RELAY
Schneider
CHANSIN
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PCB Mount
Panel Mount
Din rail Mount
Digital I/O Modules
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Controls
Household and electrical appliances
Medical equipment
Communications
Others
