Trending (2020-2026) Absorbable Surgical Suture Market is Thriving Worldwide | Medtronic (US), Ethicon (US), 3M (US)

Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 6 March 2020 – –The report titled Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Absorbable Surgical Suture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Absorbable Surgical Suture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Absorbable Surgical Suture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market:Medtronic (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Boston Scientific (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Ethicon (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), DemeTECH (US), Internacional Farmaceutica (Mexico), Sutures India (India), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), EndoEvolution (US)

Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Segmentation By Product:Synthetic Sutures, Poliglecaprone Suture (Monocryl), Vicryl, Polydioxanone Suture (PDS), Natural Sutures, Collagen, Catgut Suture, Polyglycolic Acid Suture

Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Segmentation By Application:Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Absorbable Surgical Suture Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Absorbable Surgical Suture Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Overview

1.1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Overview

1.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic Sutures

1.2.2 Poliglecaprone Suture (Monocryl)

1.2.3 Vicryl

1.2.4 Polydioxanone Suture (PDS)

1.2.5 Natural Sutures

1.2.6 Collagen

1.2.7 Catgut Suture

1.2.8 Polyglycolic Acid Suture

1.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Price by Type

1.4 North America Absorbable Surgical Suture by Type

1.5 Europe Absorbable Surgical Suture by Type

1.6 South America Absorbable Surgical Suture by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Surgical Suture by Type

2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Absorbable Surgical Suture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Absorbable Surgical Suture Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Medtronic (US)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Medtronic (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Johnson & Johnson (US)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Johnson & Johnson (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Boston Scientific (US)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Boston Scientific (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 3M (US)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 3M (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Smith & Nephew (UK)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Smith & Nephew (UK) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Ethicon (US)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Ethicon (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 B. Braun Melsungen (Germany) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 DemeTECH (US)

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 DemeTECH (US) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Internacional Farmaceutica (Mexico)

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Internacional Farmaceutica (Mexico) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Sutures India (India)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Sutures India (India) Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 W.L. Gore & Associates (US)

3.12 EndoEvolution (US)

4 Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 Absorbable Surgical Suture Application

5.1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Segment by Application

5.1.1 Hospitals

5.1.2 Clinics

5.1.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Absorbable Surgical Suture by Application

5.4 Europe Absorbable Surgical Suture by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Absorbable Surgical Suture by Application

5.6 South America Absorbable Surgical Suture by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Surgical Suture by Application

6 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Market Forecast

6.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Absorbable Surgical Suture Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Synthetic Sutures Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Poliglecaprone Suture (Monocryl) Growth Forecast

6.4 Absorbable Surgical Suture Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Forecast in Hospitals

6.4.3 Global Absorbable Surgical Suture Forecast in Clinics

7 Absorbable Surgical Suture Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Absorbable Surgical Suture Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Absorbable Surgical Suture Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

