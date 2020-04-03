Travel Bags Market Overview 2020, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global travel bags market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025. Travel bags are portable containers usually utilized by explorers, trekkers, tourists and travelers for carrying their clothes and other belongings. They are available in numerous sizes, patterns and colors and can be customized as per the demands of the user. Some of the widely used types of travel bags are duffel bags, wheeled backpacks, rolling luggage, weekenders, totes, and travel packs.

Market Trends

A surge in the travel and tourism sector represents one of the major factors fueling the global travel bags market growth. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of adventure sports, such as trekking and mountaineering, especially among the young population, is escalating the demand for multi-purpose travel bags around the world. Furthermore, the leading vendors are incorporating GPS and camera sensors in bags to offer protection against theft and loss. They have also introduced lightweight and cost-effective travel bags with trendy designs. Other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years include aggressive promotional activities and the burgeoning e-commerce sector.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Travel Bags Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyester

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fabric

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Leather

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Luggage Type

7.1 Duffle

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Trolley

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Backpacks

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1 Premium Price

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medium Price

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Low Price

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Demography

9.1 Male

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Female

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Factory Outlets

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Online Stores

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Argentina

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Columbia

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Chile

11.4.5.1 Market Trends

11.4.5.2 Market Forecast

11.4.6 Peru

11.4.6.1 Market Trends

11.4.6.2 Market Forecast

11.4.7 Others

11.4.7.1 Market Trends

11.4.7.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Market Trends

11.5.1.2 Market Forecast

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 Iran

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5.4 United Arab Emirates

11.5.4.1 Market Trends

11.5.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5.5 Others

11.5.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.5.2 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Delsey SA

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Deuter Sport

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Fenix Outdoor

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Hermès

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Kering

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Louis Vuitton

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Lowe Alpine

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 LVMH

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Osprey

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Rimowa

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Samsonite

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Timbuk2

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Victorinox

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14 VIP Industries

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.