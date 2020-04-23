Trauma And Extremities Devices Market 2020 Competitive Outlook : Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acumed

This Trauma And Extremities Devices Market report is a synopsis of how the Trauma And Extremities Devices Market is going to be for the forecast period by also explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are, and also contains the company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Trauma And Extremities Devices Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Trauma And Extremities Devices Market are DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Acumed LLC, A Colson Company, Bioretec Ltd, Cardinal Health and many others.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Growth in urbanization in developing countries is expected to lead to numerous traffic accidents as well as improved health facilities to spur growth.

Market Definition:

Orthopaedic trauma describes all types of injuries that affect bones, muscles, joints and ligaments in any part of the body and are caused by trauma. The term may refer to minor cracks or severely broken bones with imminent danger to life.

Market Drivers:

Urbanization along with better health is expected to stimulate development in developing countries resulting in more road traffic crashes.

The role of technological advancement also drives the market growth in the forecast period.

The policies by government has also drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

The strict regulation required during product approval also hampers the growth of the market.

Chances of infection have also restrain the market.

Trauma and Extremities Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Trauma and Extremities Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of type and location.

On the basis of type, the trauma and extremities devices market is segmented into internal fixation devices, external fixation devices, craniofacial devices, long bone stimulation and other trauma devices. The internal fixation devices under type segment is classified into plates and screws, rods and pins and bone grafts. The craniofacial devices is further segmented into internal craniofacial devices and external craniofacial devices.

On the basis of location, the trauma and extremities devices market is segmented into lower extremities, upper extremities, shoulder, hip fracture and pelvic and foot and ankle.

Internal fixation retained the largest market share in 2019 due to lower device prices and associated benefits such as minor scars, widespread signs and the absence of gypsum and fracture bubbles. The material used for internal retention is durable, non-corrosive and stable. They are also compatible with CT and MRI. The use of bone grafts is also increasing as industry participants introduce new products to meet growing demand.

Based on end user segment the trauma and extremities devices market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics, and orthopaedic centres.

On the basis of region, the Trauma and Extremities Devices Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period from 2020 to 2029. An increase in road traffic crashes is a major driver of regional growth. Improved health care reforms and economic conditions are driving strong demand. In addition, this forces manufacturers to provide biocompatible implants that are anatomically closer to their original structure, which means minimally invasive and cost-effective procedures.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2016, Acumed launched two new products, the Small Fragmentation Kit and the ankle lining system 3. The company expects substantial revenue growth and thereby strengthens its leadership position.

In July 2016, DePuy launched a manual locking system consisting of 40 bases and special plates for various broken arms. This helps surgeons adjust special inserts on the patient’s bone anatomy to provide greater stability.

Global Trauma and Extremities Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Trauma and Extremities Devices Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Trauma And Extremities Devices Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, global presence. Trauma And Extremities Devices Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

