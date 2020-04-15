Transmitting Antennas Industry Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.

The demand for low-cost antennas acts as a major restraint for the transmitting antennas industry. Customers demand small size, low cost and high efficient antennas, which is a technical restraint for the manufacturers. Size and cost of antennas are not interdependent and the size of the antenna affects the efficiency in the output. The demand for low-cost antennas burdens the companies to manufacture antennas with high efficiency for the same cost.

Transmitting Antennas Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Smart Antenna

2. Mini-strip Antenna

3. Others

By End-User Industry:

1. Aerospace and Defense

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Healthcare

4. Telecommunication

5. Others

The Transmitting Antennas market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the transmitting antennas market in the forecast period.

Some of the major key players involved in the Transmitting Antennas market are

Accel Networks

Honeywell International

Intel Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings

Ruckus Wireless

Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm)

Broadcom Corp

Linx Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Motorola

