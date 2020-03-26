Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair Market – Future Need Assessment 2026

The global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

By Surgical Approach

Transfemoral Approach

Transapical Approach

Transaortic Approach

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Jude Medical, Inc.

JenaValve Technology

SYMETIS

Braile Biomedica

