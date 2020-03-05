Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020 Regional Analysis by Technology and Global Key Players: Axway Inc, Adents Internationa, Optel Vision, Mettler-Toledo International, Systech, TraceLink Target Audience and Outlook till 2024

The global Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 1380 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 3470 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2020 and 2024. There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

Competitors Analysis Of Global Track and Trace Solutions Market:

Some major players catering to the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; TraceLink, Inc.; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; Siemens AG; Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; ACG Worldwide; and Systech, Inc. There are various small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other vendors in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions is another major strategy applied by vendors to get maximum revenue share in this sector. For instance, in June 2016, Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organization, announced global partnership with SEA Vision, Marchesini, and TraceLink to introduce new serialization capabilities.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Axway Inc

• Adents Internationa

• Optel Vision

• Mettler-Toledo International

• Systech

• TraceLink

• Antares Vision

• Xyntek

• Sea Vision Srl

• …

Regional Analysis of Global Track and Trace Solutions Market:

Geographically, North America dominated the global healthcare track and trace solutions market in 2015. The large share of this region can be attributed to presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in the region.

Market Segment By Type –

• Hardware Systems

• Software Solution

Market Segment By Application –

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Medical Device Companies

• Cosmetic Industry

• Others

In distribution and logistics of many types of products, track and trace or tracking and tracing, concerns a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

