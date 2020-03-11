Summary

GlobalDatas Tourism Source Market Insight: South Korea report provides a thorough insight into the South Korean domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of South Korean tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the South Korean outbound travel market.

Key Highlights

– In 2018, South Koreans spent a total of US$33.4bn in outbound tourism and US$56.8bn in domestic tourism.

– On average, domestic Korean tourists spend US$42.58 per day of trip, a figure that is expected to drop to US$40.59 in 2019.

– With 49.6 million trips taken in 2018 (domestic and international included), the 35-49 age group represents the largest cohort of holiday takers in South Korea.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the South Korean outbound travel market.

