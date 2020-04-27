Tourism and Hotel Industry in Hong Kong: Analysis of Growth, Trends and Progress 2022

With a Population of 7.9 million and per capita GDP of USD 37777.26, Hong Kong is a growing hub of tourism. It ranks 13 out of 141 countries in terms of Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index. It shows promises in terms of Health and Hygiene, safety and security, international openness, Infrastructure, ICT readiness and business environment. It lags behind in terms of natural and cultural heritage, price competitiveness and Environment sustainability. Hong Kong Mainly accounts for business tourism.

What the report offers

The study identifies the situation of Hong Kong and predicts the growth of its tourism and hotel industry. Report talks about growth, market trends, progress, challenges, opportunities, government regulations, growth forecast, major companies, upcoming companies and projects etc. in the tourism sector of Hong Kong. In addition to it, the report also talks about economic conditions of and future forecast of its current economic scenario and effect of its current policy changes in to its economy, reasons and implications on the growth of this sector. Lastly, the report is segmented by various forms of tourism available in the country.

