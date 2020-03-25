Torpedo Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group, the torpedo market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. A torpedo is a self-propelled underwater missile that is released from a submarine or an airplane to detonate upon coming in contact with the hulls of surface vessels and other warships. It consists of sensors to control its depth and direction, which respond to a set plan or signals received from an outside source.

Request for a free sample copy of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torpedo-market/requestsample

The growing threat of terrorism and rising conflicts between countries have prompted the governing authorities to invest in the defense and military sector. They are also spending on the upgradation of existing underwater warfare weapons to destroy hostile ships, which is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements have resulted in the development of smart and indigenous torpedoes with advanced capabilities, such as high-speed, range and operating depth. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities have led to improved connectivity between submarines and weapons. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torpedo-market

Report Coverage

Breakup by Weight:

Heavyweight Torpedoes

Lightweight Torpedoes

Breakup by Launch Platform:

Sea-launched Surface-launched Underwater-launched

Air-launched

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Naval Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rosoboronexport, Saab AB, etc.

Browse Related report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group