Topical Wound Agents Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global topical wound agents market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The demand for topical wound agents is on a rise owing to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of chronic injuries, and rising number of surgical procedures.

Rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and introduction of advanced wound care products are major factors anticipated to drive the market for topical wound agents. For instance, in April 2019, Bausch Health’s launched a topical lotion, DUOBRII and recently received FDA approval for its product. This lotion contains a combination of halobetasol propionate and tazarotene, which is suitable for long term use.

Furthermore, as per data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, six out of ten Americans suffered from at least one chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes. Such high prevalence rate of chronic diseases in the U.S. is a major factor that results in high disability and fatalities among individuals in the country.In addition,high prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers is also anticipated to drive the topical wound agents market. For instance, as per report published by the American College of Physicians in 2017, diabetic foot ulcer is one of the most common conditions associated with diabetes with annual incidence rate of around 6.3% globally.

Globally, number of surgeries being performed has observed an increasing trend owing to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Topical wound agents are increasingly being used to prevent surgical site infections. Most surgical bruises, post-cancer surgery, are relatively deeper and larger, releasing exudates that require regular management. The enzyme-based formulation products help to manage large bruises, thereby significantly reducing the risk of infection. Thus, rising incidence of chronic diseases and surgical site infections are expected to boost demand for topical wound agents, thereby propelling the industry growth globally.

Rising cases of traumatic events and road accidents are also one of the major reasons for growth of topical wound agents. For instance, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people got killed globally, which is around 3,242 fatalities per day as a result of road accidents. Various topical wound agents are used for such bruises as they provide a quicker and complete coverage of traumatic injuries.

Key players are also adopting various strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market for topical wound agents. For instance, in July 2019, MediWound launched EscharEx, which is currently in an advanced clinical trial. This product is used to treat hard-to-heal chronic injuries. Thus, such initiatives by key players are anticipated to propel the market for topical wound agents over the forecast period.

The topical cream segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Topical creams are used in burn and chronic injuries as it allows rapid healing. In addition, it reduces risk of any further complications. Increasing cases of burn wounds and chronic conditions across the globe are major driving factors for the segments growth over the forecast period.

The topical gel segment is also anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. Topical gels are popularly used in burn and surgical bruises. These gels contain hydrogel which allows rapid cooling of wound and helps in relieving pain. Topical gels also provide adequate moisture to wounds and offers potential resistance against contamination.

Based on application, the topical wound agents market is categorized into acute and chronic wounds. Acute wounds segment dominated the market for topical wound agents in 2018. Acute wounds in general, have a high prevalence rate globally, comparable to surgical and traumatic bruises, and burns. For instance, as per the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), in 2017, around 15,000 patients suffered from scalds and burns, which were treated by NHS burn services in the U.K.

The chronic wound segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing cases of chronic diseases across the globe, especially diabetes, are among major factors driving segment growth. For instance, as per a report published by the Fight Chronic Disease Organization in 2018, around 47.7% of people of the U.S. suffered from chronic conditions in 2015, which is expected to increase to 49.2% by 2030. Therefore, such increasing incidences of chronic diseases are expected to relatively drive segment growth of chronic injuries over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the market for topical wound agents is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand for treatment of acute and chronic injuries. In addition, increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers is also anticipated to drive the segment growth. Topical wound agents are majorly used for the rapid healing of leg ulcers.

The clinics segment is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of clinics and rising surgical procedures are major factors contributing to the segments growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing cases of surgical wounds is among major driving factors for segment growth. Wound management after surgeries is an essential requirement that have resulted in growing demand for topical wound agents among clinics and patients. Hence, such factors are expected to propel segment growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for topical wound agents in 2018. The increasing cases of burns, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and presence of several key players in the region are anticipated to drive the market in North America. In addition, availability of skilled professionals and developed healthcare infrastructure are also expected to drive the market for topical wound agents over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Presence of developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to boost market growth in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing cases of chronic diseases in this region, especially diabetes, are expected to surge the growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the market for topical wound agents include Smith & Nephew PLC.; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Molnlycke Health Care AB. Key players are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, product launch, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2016, Molnlycke Healthcare acquired Sundance Solutions, a market leader in developing innovative solutions for the prevention of pressure ulcers. This acquisition was expected to expand its product range for the treatment of pressure ulcers, thus increasing its market share.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global topical wound agents market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

