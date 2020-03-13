Titanium-Based Alloys Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2026 | OSAKA Titanium, Wright Medical Group N.V., DSM Biomedical, etc.

Titanium is a transition metal with a unique shiny silver color, high strength, and low density. The metal is exceptionally resistant to corrosion caused by aquatic region, seawater, and chlorine. Titanium’s metallurgical properties makes it the metal of choice for many different applications, including industrial, chemical processing, aerospace, marine, sporting, medical, and consumer goods. Due to its biocompatibility feature, it is used widely in the human body, as pacemaker cases, dental implants, hip and knee implants, and craniofacial plates, among others. Thus increase in the application of titanium in the medical & healthcare industry and aerospace is anticipated to propel the demand for the titanium alloys globally.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Zimmer Biomet, ATI Metals, Dentsply, United Titanium, Inc., TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD, Invibio, OSAKA Titanium, Wright Medical Group N.V., DSM Biomedical, Heraeus Medical Components, Carpenter Technology, Global Titanium Inc., Allegheny Technologies, among others.

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Titanium-Based Alloys in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Titanium-Based Alloys in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Titanium-Based Alloys for diverse applications

The Titanium-Based Alloys Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Alpha Titanium Alloy

Near alpha alloy

Alpha + Beta Titanium Alloy

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Industrial grade

Medical grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Aerospace

Energy & Power

Medical & Healthcare

Chemical

Others

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Highlights of the Report:

Titanium-Based Alloys Market Summary

Market Summary Financial Standing of the Leading Companies in the Market

Competitive Assessment

Analysis by Application Value Chain, Downstream Buyers, Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Vendor Landscape, Strategic Initiative

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Market Forecast

Latest trends, product portfolio, consumer base, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Titanium-Based Alloys Market have also been included in the study.

You can also get a customized report for specific regional markets or countries as per your research requirements.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Key queries addressed:

Who are the leading players in the sector, and what are the prevalent expansion strategies adopted by them to get ahead in the Titanium-Based Alloys market ?

? What are the outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis conducted on the Titanium-Based Alloys market ?

? What are the growth prospects and threats encountered by players in the Titanium-Based Alloys market ?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies operating in the Titanium-Based Alloys industry?

Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Titanium-Based Alloys Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

