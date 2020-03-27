The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tissue Engineering market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tissue Engineering Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tissue Engineering market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Tissue Engineering Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Tissue Engineering Market

The global tissue engineering market size was computed at USD 9.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. The potential of tissue engineering procedures in treating irreversible damage of tissues has boosted market growth. In addition, a rise in demand for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering procedures to treat damaged tissues further supplements this growth.

Tissue engineering provides alternatives to surgical reconstruction, transplants, and other mechanical devices that are used to repair damaged tissues. The market for tissue engineering is also driven by a continuous increase in the need for effective regenerative treatments owing to a rise in the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and other disorders due to lifestyle changes, aging population, and growing trauma cases.

Technological advancements in the field of 3D tissue engineering, such as replacement of embryo cells with stem cells, organ-on-a-chip technology, and use of 3D bioprinters that can efficiently design in vitro implants, are expected to enhance growth. In addition, an increase in government funding for medical and academic research activities would enhance the growth of the market for tissue engineering throughout the forecast period.

For instance, the April 2019 published list for funding for various research, condition, and disease categories (RCDC) from National Institutes of Health (NIH), (U.S.) indicate that funding for stem cell research and regenerative medicine was USD 1.8 and USD 1.0 billion respectively in 2018. The NIH estimates for funding in 2020 for these two areas correspond to USD 1.7 billion, and USD 915 million respectively.

Stem cell therapies have significant potential as therapeutics across various clinical applications. This has resulted in substantial global investments in research and clinical translation. Rapid advances in stem cell research aid in improved disease management. Thus, with an increase in the incidence of cancer, diabetes, and other chronic disorders, research on stem cells has increased.

Researchers are reprogramming stem cells to restore the normal function of an organ or design an artificial organ transplant using cultured stem cells. Stem cells find use in various applications; hence, the tissue engineering market is expected to achieve the benefitted outcome. For example, advanced reprogramming technologies that make use of stem cells are expected to replace artificial pacemakers.

Application Insights of Tissue Engineering Market

Orthopedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment dominated the market for tissue engineering in 2019 owing to a rise in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. The orthopedic regenerative segment includes spine, bone substitutes, and bone grafts. As per the U.S. Medicare and Medicaid facility, there are around 900,000 surgeries every year that require bone replacement or reconstruction. The healthcare burden in U.S. is increased by USD 60 billion owing to the incidence of nearly 15 million fracture cases annually.

Furthermore, companies such as Histogenics Corp.; MiMedix Group, Inc.; Genzyme; and DiscGenics have pipeline products with positive results in preclinical and clinical trials. Predicted successful launch of these products during the forecast period is expected to make a significant contribution towards segment growth.

The cardiology and vascular segment is computed to register the highest growth rate in the market for tissue engineering over the analysis period owing to a rapid increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders globally. Moreover, key players are involved in the development of stem cell therapies to repair, restore, and re-vascularize the damaged heart tissues. In addition, gene therapy, advanced biologics, and small molecules are being studied to stimulate the regeneration of damaged heart cells.

There is also an increase in the adoption of single and mixed cells from autologous and allogeneic stem cells, to study their effect on cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, advancements in tissue engineering technology are expected to boost segment growth. For instance, the development of 3D Engineered Heart Tissue (EHT), and 3D heart muscles would provide potential avenues for the growth of the market for tissue engineering in the future.

Regional Insights of Tissue Engineering Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to a rise in awareness for stem cell therapy as well as a growing geriatric population. Moreover, advanced technology for diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders, availability of private and government funding, and high healthcare spending promotes a larger share of the regional market for tissue engineering.

The U.S. is estimated to account for a significant revenue share owing to the availability of government funds as well as high investments by private organizations. The U.S. Department of Health launched 2020: A New Vision initiative to bring regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy at the forefront of healthcare. The transformative impact of using regenerative medicine clinically is of utmost importance in technological innovation and progress in translation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Japan is one of the leading countries to foster technological advances in the tissue engineering field. In addition, an increase in the prevalence of clinical disorders including cancer in Asia is expected to propel the growth of the market for tissue engineering in this region. Factors such as the evolution of 3D bioprinting and medical tourism in the region also propel market growth.

Japan is an attractive outsourcing market for tissue engineering for developed nations such as U.S. Its regulatory process is also supportive of faster clinical trial approvals. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), has approved the Regenerative Medicine Law which allows the adoption of procedures that can accelerate clinical development of regenerative and cell-based therapies.

Market Share Insights of Tissue Engineering Market

Key players operating in the market for tissue engineering include Medtronic plc; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc; Allergan plc; Athersys, Inc; ACell, Inc.; Organogenesis Holdings Inc; Tissue Regenix Group plc; Stryker Corporation; RTI Surgical, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; ReproCell, Inc.; and Baxter International, Inc.

Key players are entering into agreements and collaborations to gain a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, in March 2019, ACell and MyungMoon Bio Co. Ltd., signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the distribution of ACells Cytal Wound Matrix and MicroMatrix wound management solutions in South Korea. MyungMoon is a reputed distributor and manufacturer of drugs and medical devices in South Korea.

Besides this, key players are in a process of development of novel tissue engineering products and up-gradation of their product portfolios to meet the current demand. For instance, in April 2019, ACell received an additional 510(k) FDA clearance for its Gentrix product line. This led to an increase in indications for use of the companys Gentrix surgical matrix products.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Tissue Engineering Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report segmented the global tissue engineering market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cord blood & Cell Banking

Cancer

GI, Gynecology

Dental

Skin & Integumentary

Urology

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine

Neurology

Cardiology & Vascular

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Tissue Engineering Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580