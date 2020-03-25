Tissue And Hygiene Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast To 2025

The tissue and hygiene market has been gaining a stronghold in the developing economies of the world, more specifically in the Asia Pacific countries. North America – the largest market by revenue in 2017 – will move down to second position by the end of 2025, pushing Asia Pacific to the top rank in the global market. In a new report titled “Tissue and Hygiene Market: Global Industrial Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” Persistence Market Research presents detailed forecasts and pertinent insights into the global tissue and hygiene market for an eight year forecast period. The forecasts indicate that the global tissue and hygiene market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% in terms of value during the period of assessment.

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market: Forecast by Product Type

The global tissue and hygiene market is segmented on the basis of product type into Tissue Products (Facial Tissues, Paper Tableware, Paper Towel, Toilet Paper), Wipes Products (General Purpose Wipes, Intimate Wipes, Baby Wipes, Cosmetic Wipes), and Hygiene Products (Adult Incontinence, Nappies/Diapers/Pants, Sanitary Hygiene Products).

Hygiene Products is the largest segment in this category, estimated to hold more than 50% share of the global market throughout the forecast period

Tissue Products is the second largest segment with an estimated market share of more than 40% during the forecast period

The Hygiene Products segment is anticipated to gain 150 basis points in market share in 2025 over 2017 while the Tissue Products segment is slated to lose 170 basis points in market share

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

The global tissue and hygiene market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into Direct Distribution and Indirect Distribution (Retail Pharmacies, Drugstores, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce).

Indirect Distribution is the largest segment, expected to hold 3/4 th of the global market share by the end of the forecast period in 2025. This segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the period of assessment

The Indirect Distribution segment will gain 80 BPS in its market share in 2025 over 2017, while the Direct Distribution segment is slated to lose 80 basis points

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The global tissue and hygiene market has been studied across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest regional market in 2017, with estimated revenues to the tune of US$ 15 Bn. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to oust North America from the top position and emerge the largest market by the end of 2025, with a market revenue of about US$ 20 Bn.

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market: Persistence Market Research Viewpoint

An increasing investment in setting up manufacturing centers in developing economies is anticipated to boost sales of tissue and hygiene products during the forecast period. Companies operating in the global tissue and hygiene market are launching new and innovative products to grab a larger share of the global market. A rapidly growing global geriatric population has led to an increase in the demand for adult incontinence products. This factor is expected to boost revenue growth of the global tissue and hygiene market. The governments of several countries are creating awareness campaigns regarding feminine hygiene products and reusable hygiene products. This is another factor driving the global market for tissue and hygiene products.

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market: Competitive Dashboard

Some of the leading companies operating in the global tissue and hygiene market are profiled in the report. Companies featured include:

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly – Clark

SCA

Sofidel Group

Clearwater paper corp

Hengan

Unicharm

Sofidel

Kruger Products

MPI Papermills

Asia Pulp and Paper

Carmen Tissues

Georgia Pacific LLC

Others

