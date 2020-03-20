Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) Market Estimated Double Digit CAGR through 2024

The research report on Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car.

“The global average price of tire pressure monitoring system is in the decreasing trend, from 77.2 USD/Unit in 2011 to 68.1 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.”

The classification of tire pressure monitoring system includes Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS, and the production of Direct TPMS in 2015 is about 70.37%, and the Production of Direct TPMS in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of tire pressure monitoring system, with a production market share nearly 34.66 % in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Tire pressure monitoring system, enjoying production market share nearly 23.16 % in 2015.

“The worldwide market for Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

*Schrader (Sensata)

*Continental

*ZF TRW

*Pacific Industrial

*Sate Auto Electronic

*Huf

*Lear

*Denso

*NIRA Dynamics

*ACDelco

*Bendix

*CUB Elecparts

*Orange Electronic

*Shenzhen Autotech

*Steelmate

*Baolong Automotive

*Shenzhen Hangshen

*Nanjing Top Sun

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

*Chapter 1, to describe Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

