Tire Industry Market Report 2020, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global tire market is expected to reach a volume of 4.0 Billion Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Tires are ring-shaped flexible and pneumatic structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are usually manufactured using wire, rayon, natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, steel, silica and a vulcanization accelerator. These structures provide a sturdy gripping surface for traction while transferring the vehicle’s load to the surface. Serving as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle, they absorb shocks and reduce the impact of vibrations while driving, which enhances road feel and improves the overall performance of the vehicle.

Global Tire Market Trends:

The global tire market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the automotive sector. Growing global population, rapid urbanization and rising consumer expenditure capacities have contributed to the escalating demand for passenger vehicles across the globe, especially in developing countries. This, in confluence with the increasing demand for construction vehicles on account of expanding infrastructural development, is significantly catalyzing the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by manufacturers have resulted in the improved tire design and rubber quality. This has consequently led to the advent of non-pneumatic tires (NPT) or airless tires that do not deflate under any circumstances. Numerous ecological tires have also been introduced in the market, which are gaining widespread popularity, owing to enhanced focus toward sustainable development. For instance, Michelin, a France-based tire manufacturing company, introduced VISION, a biodegradable 3D printed smart concept tire, which is manufactured using sustainable materials. It is airless and equipped with sensors that offer real time updates about the condition of the tire.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tire Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Design

6.1 Radial Market

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bias Market

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 OEM Market

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Replacement Market

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.1.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.1.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1.5 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.2.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.2.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.2.5 Market Forecast

8.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.3.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.3.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.3.5 Market Forecast

8.4 Two Wheelers

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.4.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.4.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.4.5 Market Forecast

8.5 Three Wheelers

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.5.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.5.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.5.5 Market Forecast

8.6 Off-The-Road (OTR)

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size

8.6.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size

8.6.4 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.6.5 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Online

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Season

10.1 All Season Tires

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Winter Tires

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Summer Tires

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Argentina

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Columbia

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Chile

11.4.5.1 Market Trends

11.4.5.2 Market Forecast

11.4.6 Peru

11.4.6.1 Market Trends

11.4.6.2 Market Forecast

11.4.7 Others

11.4.7.1 Market Trends

11.4.7.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Market Trends

11.5.1.2 Market Forecast

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 Iran

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5.4 United Arab Emirates

11.5.4.1 Market Trends

11.5.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5.5 Others

11.5.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.5.2 Market Forecast

12 Tire Pricing

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Cost Structure and Margins

12.3 Manufacturer and Distributor Prices

12.4 Price Trends and Forecast

13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats

14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Inbound Logistics

14.3 Operations

14.4 Outbound Logistics

14.5 Marketing and Sales

14.6 Service

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share and Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Michelin

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Bridgestone

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Continental

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Goodyear

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Sumitomo

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Pirelli

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Yokohama

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Hankook

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Toyo

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Kumho

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

17 Tire Manufacturing Process

17.1 Product Overview

17.2 Detailed Process Flow

17.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

17.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

18 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

18.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

18.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

18.3 Plant Machinery

18.4 Machinery Pictures

18.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

18.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

18.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

18.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

18.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

18.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

18.11 Other Capital Investments

19 Loans and Financial Assistance

20 Project Economics

20.1 Capital Cost of the Project

20.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

20.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

20.4 Taxation and Depreciation

20.5 Income Projections

20.6 Expenditure Projections

20.7 Financial Analysis

20.8 Profit Analysis

