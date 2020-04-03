Tire Industry Market Report 2020, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global tire market is expected to reach a volume of 4.0 Billion Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Tires are ring-shaped flexible and pneumatic structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are usually manufactured using wire, rayon, natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, polyester, steel, silica and a vulcanization accelerator. These structures provide a sturdy gripping surface for traction while transferring the vehicle’s load to the surface. Serving as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle, they absorb shocks and reduce the impact of vibrations while driving, which enhances road feel and improves the overall performance of the vehicle.
Global Tire Market Trends:
The global tire market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the automotive sector. Growing global population, rapid urbanization and rising consumer expenditure capacities have contributed to the escalating demand for passenger vehicles across the globe, especially in developing countries. This, in confluence with the increasing demand for construction vehicles on account of expanding infrastructural development, is significantly catalyzing the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by manufacturers have resulted in the improved tire design and rubber quality. This has consequently led to the advent of non-pneumatic tires (NPT) or airless tires that do not deflate under any circumstances. Numerous ecological tires have also been introduced in the market, which are gaining widespread popularity, owing to enhanced focus toward sustainable development. For instance, Michelin, a France-based tire manufacturing company, introduced VISION, a biodegradable 3D printed smart concept tire, which is manufactured using sustainable materials. It is airless and equipped with sensors that offer real time updates about the condition of the tire.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tire Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Design
6.1 Radial Market
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bias Market
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 OEM Market
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Replacement Market
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.1.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.1.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.1.5 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.2.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.2.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.2.5 Market Forecast
8.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.3.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.3.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.3.5 Market Forecast
8.4 Two Wheelers
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.4.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.4.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.4.5 Market Forecast
8.5 Three Wheelers
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.5.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.5.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.5.5 Market Forecast
8.6 Off-The-Road (OTR)
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Breakup by Rim Size
8.6.3 Market Breakup by Tire Size
8.6.4 Market Breakup by Price Range
8.6.5 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Offline
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Season
10.1 All Season Tires
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Winter Tires
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Summer Tires
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4.4 Columbia
11.4.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.4.2 Market Forecast
11.4.5 Chile
11.4.5.1 Market Trends
11.4.5.2 Market Forecast
11.4.6 Peru
11.4.6.1 Market Trends
11.4.6.2 Market Forecast
11.4.7 Others
11.4.7.1 Market Trends
11.4.7.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Turkey
11.5.1.1 Market Trends
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Market Trends
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 Iran
11.5.3.1 Market Trends
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5.4 United Arab Emirates
11.5.4.1 Market Trends
11.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5.5 Others
11.5.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Tire Pricing
12.1 Price Indicators
12.2 Cost Structure and Margins
12.3 Manufacturer and Distributor Prices
12.4 Price Trends and Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Inbound Logistics
14.3 Operations
14.4 Outbound Logistics
14.5 Marketing and Sales
14.6 Service
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share and Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Michelin
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Bridgestone
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Continental
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Goodyear
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Sumitomo
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Pirelli
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Yokohama
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Hankook
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Toyo
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Kumho
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17 Tire Manufacturing Process
17.1 Product Overview
17.2 Detailed Process Flow
17.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
17.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
18 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
18.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
18.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
18.3 Plant Machinery
18.4 Machinery Pictures
18.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
18.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
18.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
18.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
18.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
18.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
18.11 Other Capital Investments
19 Loans and Financial Assistance
20 Project Economics
20.1 Capital Cost of the Project
20.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
20.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
20.4 Taxation and Depreciation
20.5 Income Projections
20.6 Expenditure Projections
20.7 Financial Analysis
20.8 Profit Analysis
