The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tilt Sensors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tilt Sensors Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tilt Sensors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Tilt Sensors Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Tilt Sensors Market

The global tilt sensor market size was valued at USD 161.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register an 8.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The market has witnessed steady growth over the years owing to rising demand for these devices from smartphones, automobiles, ships, laptops, gaming consoles, and land-based satellite communication device manufacturers. Furthermore, increased demand is expected from construction, agriculture, mining, transportation, and industrial automation sectors. These are a few major reasons expected to boost the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

The usage of and demand for tilt sensors has notably increased over the past few years. Tilt sensors have developed gradually from ordinary mechanical pendulum-like devices to fluid-filled electrolytic-type devices to MEMS-based digital sensors. For a long time, tilt sensors were used only to measure safety parameters such as boom angles and vehicle reaction in the automotive sector. As technology evolved and safety regulations ensured workers protection, these devices can be easily integrated with other devices for various applications. Due to ongoing research activities, these devices are now being used to drive innovation in areas such as drivers comfort in automobiles.

A tilt sensor produces an electric signal with an angular movement and is used to measure slope with a finite range of motion. Construction equipment manufacturers are also realizing the importance of deploying tilt sensors to avoid serious mishaps at construction sites. These devices are specially used in scissor lifts, telehandlers, boom lifts, and aerial work platforms (AWP) for appropriate monitoring of tilt angles at construction sites and avoiding mishaps such as collisions, falling, entrapment, and crane overturning. These devices aid in monitoring the chassis tilt angle, platform tilt angle, and the platform height of a variety of heavy machinery used at construction sites.

Safety of workers continues to be paramount in the agriculture sector. Safe operation of agricultural vehicles such as tractors, cranes, man-lifts, off-road vehicles, and lift platforms is essential to avoid any mishaps to the operator or people around. Moreover, the emphasis of these industries on the use of autonomous control functions has notably increased over the years. These factors and the increased need for efficiency of these vehicles, safety, and operator comfort have made sensors with special emphasis on tip-over protection and platform leveling and tilt alarms indispensable in these industries.

In the U.S. and several European countries, stringent safety regulations are in place to promote workers safety. Similarly, in the Asian Pacific region, with a large number of infrastructure projects in the pipeline, focus on safety regulations is increasing. All manufacturers of heavy vehicles such as cranes, lift platforms, and other kinds of construction and agricultural equipment are required to incorporate sensors in their products to ensure maximum safety and smooth operation. Additionally, industrial equipment manufacturers need to adhere to government regulations with respect to Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) of the equipment.

Moreover, as the technology has evolved and tilt sensors have moved from being analog to digital, the number of ways tilt sensors can be integrated into a range of applications has also increased. Digital sensors are more resistant to interference from analog signals and the shift from analog to digital sensors is taking place at a rapid pace in countries such as the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, and Finland. Digital sensors are also more precise when it comes to data conversion adaptable to CAN or BUS outputs.

Material Insights of Tilt Sensors Market

On the basis of housing material type, the market has been classified into non-metal and metal. The non-metal segment accounted for a dominant share of over 65% in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the huge demand for tilt sensors that incorporate a high-grade plastic housing material. The segment is also likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Due to the unique properties of tilt sensors housed in high-grade plastic such as compact size and easy installation, they provide a high degree of ingress protection. Tilt sensors made from materials such as aluminum and stainless steel also find use in a variety of applications. However, the demand for these tilt sensors is likely to remain much lower as compared to non-metal tilt sensors over the forecast period.

Technology Insights of Tilt Sensors Market

On the basis of technology, the tilt sensor market is classified into solid state (MEMS), fluid-filled, and force balanced. Solid state electromechanical MEMS sensors are easy to install and have integral signal conditioning; however, their thermal coefficients are extremely high and it is difficult to obtain accuracy using them in most applications. Because for their compact size, they fit easily into the required machine or component to measure tilt angles. Owing to this, there is a high demand for solid state tilt sensors and the segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

Fluid-filled sensors are of two types: electrolytic tilt sensors and capacitive tilt sensors. Whereas capacitive tilt sensors are capable of taking non-contact measurements of inclination and tilt and operate as a sensor as well as a switch, electrolytic tilt sensor can produce accurate pitch and roll measurements in many applications. Fluid-filled sensors have a low cost to performance ratio; however, their slow response time makes them less preferred compared to MEMS sensor. Force balanced sensors are gravity referenced inclinometers or tilt sensors that measure angles with high accuracy and a broad measurement range. However, the high cost of these sensors acts as a deterrent to the segments growth prospects.

Application Insights of Tilt Sensors Market

The market for tilt sensors is segmented on the basis of application into construction & mining, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, and others. Of these, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, followed by the telecommunications segment. In the construction sector, tilt sensors are used to measure the chassis angle to prevent heavy machines from losing their balance and tipping over. Furthermore, for elevated platforms, these sensors are used to measure the chassis tilt angle to avoid boom movement or platform height increase.

In the mining sector, tilt sensors are used for measuring inertial, tilt, vibration, and seismic activities. In the automotive sector, these sensors are used to develop air-bag systems, electronic stability controls, and tilt angle measurement solutions. In the transportation sector, these devices are typically used in hydraulic leveling systems in RV safety and functionality, giving stability to parked vehicles on uneven grounds. In aircraft, these sensors are used to measure the tilt in multiple axes of a reference plane.

In the telecommunications sector, these sensors are used to monitor the tilt angle of the communication tower in real-time and safety measures are taken accordingly to avoid unwanted accidents. Similarly, the others segment in the report includes applications such as robots, smartphone joysticks, laptops, video cameras, thermostats, and tablets. In smartphones, tilt sensors are used to aid in the auto-rotate function of the phone.

In the aerospace sector, for instance, these devices are used to help pilots execute stunts at high speed with amazing precision. Pilots use super-fast machinery for their aerobatics stunts and tilt sensors are used as transducers in the critical parts of the planes computer-assisted circuitry. Typically, these devices aid pilots in understanding the horizontal and vertical inclination of airplanes so that the pilots can deal with obstacles during maneuvering. These devices emit an electric signal proportional to the inclination degree with respect to one or more axes, thereby helping the pilot in the decision-making process.

Regional Insights of Tilt Sensors Market

Among the key regional markets covered in the report, Asia Pacific currently dominates the market. The regional market is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the steady expansion of industries and sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, mining, and transportation. The Middle East and African regional market is also expected to display a considerable amount of growth prospects over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the steady growth opportunities expected in industries and sectors such as agriculture, automotive, construction, mining, and transportation, which is expected to increase the demand for tilt sensors.

It is estimated that the prices of tilt sensors will decline over the forecast period. However, the demand for tilt sensors is anticipated to increase manifold in a range of end-use applications. As a result, the unit shipments of these products are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Tilt Sensor Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players trying to compete with one another. To survive the rising competition, key industry players are emphasizing on investing in research & development activities, entering into partnerships with established players, and focusing on enhancing their distribution strategies by collaborating with global distributors. The distribution of tilt sensors through a robust network of third-party partners in various countries also helps key companies strengthen their positions in the global market.

For instance, Variohm Group acquired Positek in May 2019. This acquisition is likely to help the Variohm Group expand its overall customer support and production capability and distribution channels in a number of industrial markets. The key players operating in the market include TE Connectivity, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Level Developments Ltd, The Fredericks Company, MEMSIC Inc, ifm electronic gmbh, Balluff GmbH, Jewel Instruments LLC, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, and Gefran.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Tilt Sensors Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global tilt sensor market report based on housing material type, technology, application, and region:

Housing Material Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Non-Metal

Metal

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Solid State (MEMS)

Fluid-Filled

Force Balanced

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Construction & Mining

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Tilt Sensors Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580