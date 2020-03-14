Thin-Layer Deposition Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2022

The global market for thin-layer deposition technologies should grow from $32.1 billion in 2017 to $60.7 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study is limited to the three main technologies as named in the Thin-layer deposition market. Also, this report studies and discusses the materials of these technologies, in terms of applications and properties. BCC Research analyzes the major types of CVD, ion implantation and epitaxy systems used to manufacture products in four key industries. The report assesses and reviews trends in demand and their impact on each Thin-film technology and key market drivers within each industry.

Report Includes:

– 42 data tables and 36 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for thin-layer deposition technologies within the semiconductor manufacturing industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information on major types of deposition technologies, their applications and unique properties by three types of materials — chemical vapor deposition (CVD), ion implantation and molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems

– Analysis of the industry’s manufacturing capacity and consumption by various regional markets covering Americas, EMEA and APAC

– Discussion on the influence of government regulations, technological updates, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the market

– Company profiles of the leading market players within the industry including Applied Materials Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., LAM Research Corp., SUMCO Corp., and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Summary

The global Thin-filmdeposition market operates in a highly robust technological environment that yields both opportunities and challenges. Vendors are responding to the changing environment by innovating and delivering differentiated and high-quality solutions. The market continues to demonstrate strong growth, reaching double-digit growth in the forecasted period. The overall market reached REDACTED in 2017, up REDACTED from 2016, and is expected to total REDACTED by 2022. CVD remains the largest technology, capturing almost two-thirds of the global market. By 2022, the share of ion implantation will reach REDACTED and CVD will shrink to REDACTED. Molecular beam epitaxy will continue to retain a small share of the global Thin-layerdeposition market.

Thin-film deposition is an integral part of every industry in today’s world. The primary objective of Thinlayer deposition is to impart desirable physical characteristics onto an object so that the object is suited for the required purpose. Almost all microelectronic products require some form of Thin-layer deposition or the other to preserve their longevity.

Microelectronics is one of the largest End-user industries for Thin-layer deposition. It covers a broad range of products, ranging from semiconductors to flat-panel displays. Decades ago, because flat-panel displays were in their early growth stages, the products not contribute much in the way of technological advances to the microelectronics industry. Today, though, flat-panel displays form an integral part of any industry, contributing much in terms of volume as well as revenue to the microelectronics industry. Industries such as cutting tools, industrial and medical have impacted the demand for Thin-layer deposition. Each industry continues to register advances in technology that require more complex

materials. This requires the Thin-layer deposition industry to continually evolve to remain in lockstep with them.

