Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

The Research report begins with a brief introduction and market evaluate of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Accompanied through its market scope and size. Subsequent, the research affords a top level view of marketplace segmentation which includes kind, utility, and place. The drivers, boundaries, and possibilities for the market are also indexed, in conjunction with modern traits and guidelines in the industry.

The research gives an in depth look at of the boom rate of each section with the assist of charts and tables. Moreover, numerous regions related to the increase of the market are analyzed inside the research. These regions encompass usa, europe, japan, china, india, south east asia, Central and South united states, middle east and africa, other areas. Besides this, the research demonstrates the boom traits and upcoming opportunities in each place.

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) are part of the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) family of polymers, but are closest in elastomeric properties to EPDM thermoset rubber, combining the characteristics of vulcanized rubber with the processing properties of thermoplastics. TPV is a dynamically vulcanized alloy consisting mostly of fully cured EPDM rubber particles encapsulated in a polypropylene (PP) matrix.

Scope of the Report:

ExxonMobil Chemical, Teknor Apex and Mitsui Chemicals are major players in the U.S. market. ExxonMobil Chemical is the market leader in the United States which hold about 74% market share.

In the past five years, the U.S. auto industry has shown a rapid growth rate. The automotive industry has greatly boosted the development of TPV industry. The market share of U.S. domestic manufacturers is declining. However, the share of Japanese and South Korean manufacturers is on the rise. In addition, manufacturers are shifting production bases. Much of this is due to regional competition (South Korea and China in the case of Japan and Eastern Europe in the case of Germany), by which manufacturers relocate to the lowest-cost location within a regional market. On this count, it is significant that Mexico?which has had access to the US market for more than 20 years via NAFTA?has seen its share of global production increase by just one percentage point over that period. This situation will change in the future. Companies such as Ford and Toyota will commit to building a new car plant in the US that will drive the development of the TPV.

The U.S. auto industry is mainly focused on Midwest and south. In 2016, Midwest holds 61% of the consumption share. At the same time, the automotive industry, industrial, home appliance industry is the main consumption applications of TPV. The automotive industry, industrial is the main driver of the TPV industry. In 2016, the automotive industry holds 62% of TPV consumption.

The worldwide market for Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil Chemical

Teknor Apex

Mitsui Chemicals

Dow Corning

RTP Company

Mitsubishi Chemical

Zeon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EPDM/PP Blends

NR/PP Blends

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Industrial

Electronic Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

