Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

The recently released report by Research Trades titled as Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market is a detailed analogy that gives readers an insight into intricacies of various elements like growth rate, technological developments, and impact of socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. An in-depth study of these numerous components is essential as all these aspects need to blend-in seamlessly for businesses to achieve success in this industry.

The recent advances in technology and the efficiency of these services and products of the Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market are becoming a reasonable solution to the current needs of consumers. This report provides a systematic study of the market that aids readers in understanding factors that drive this industry and offers an overview of financial as well as the economic structure of this market.

Prominent regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are experiencing a steady growth in the Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market. The research focuses on growth rate, market share, and evolution of the market in these regions. It extensively explores reasons contributing to the continuous rise of this industry and acts as a source of guidance to readers regarding the flexibilities required for businesses to properly function in this market space.

To summarize, the report is a detailed investigation on the numerous developments, present situation, and prospects of the Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market that enables new or existing businesses to make informed decisions to prosper and grow.

The TFL is a melamine-saturated d?cor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.

Scope of the Report:

More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood. Melaminemodified wood adhesives improve the durability and moisture resistance of the final woodboard.At the same time, most medium-density fiberboards (MDF) are processed into TFL. A small number of MDF are sold directly as raw materials.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for TFL. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

Continued efforts to reduce formaldehyde emissions are likely to continue in all regions. This has a positive effect on TFL consumption since melamine is a strong formaldehyde-binding agent. So-called ?low-formaldehyde? boards use more melamine-modified wood adhesives in their manufacture. Increased melamine content results in reduced formaldehyde off-gassing. TFL is mainly used for furniture, interior decoration and store fixtures. In 2017, furniture application held 47.5% of the consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

TEEHOME

Swiss Krono Group

Roseburg

Arauco

Sonae Industria

DareGlobal Wood

Egger

Panel Processing

Fuxiang

Shengguo Tree

MJB Wood Group

AICA Kogyo

Panolam Industries International

Uniboard

Wilsonart

Dongwha Malaysia?

Funder America

Specialty Laminates

Purbanchal Laminates

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Woodgrain

Marble

Solid Color

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Furniture

Interior Decoration

Store Fixtures

Others

