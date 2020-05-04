Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by 2026 | SABIC, Toray Industries, Royal DSM N.V.

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Overview

Reports and Data conducts a multidisciplinary study of the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market to give a historical analysis, current market scenario, and market estimations for the forecast period, highlighting the factors contributing to the growth of the overall industry. Our team of expert analysts provides valuable insights into the future growth of the global industry by performing both primary and secondary research.

This report relies on efficient analytical tools to assess market information and derive industry-leading insights into the industry to help the readers interested in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market. For improving readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview pertaining to the Thermally Conductive Plastics market and the key elements of the industry for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Market Size – USD 174.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the automotive industry and the evolution of smart electronics.

Competitive Landscape

The Thermally Conductive Plastics market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne Corp. (US), RTP Company (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries (Japan), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan) and others.

The report examines each vendor by looking at the following data:

Company profiles

SWOT analysis

Key market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing, and gross margin

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Thermally Conductive Plastics market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Thermoplastic Polymer

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Others

Carbon based solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Natural Graphite powders

Synthetic Graphite powders

Conductive carbon blacks

Silicon-carbon composites

Water dispersions

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Lighting Systems

Battery Modules

Others

End-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Thermally Conductive Plastics in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Thermally Conductive Plastics into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Thermally Conductive Plastics sector.

What are the valuable insights included in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market report that will benefit the readers?

Thermally Conductive Plastics market segmentation based on product type, end-use, region, and leading companies.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstock, downstream buyers, and the current market scenario.

Collaborations, investment in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches by leading market players in the Thermally Conductive Plastics industry.

Study of increasing stringency of regulations imposed by governmental authorities on the consumption of Thermally Conductive Plastics.

Impact of modern technologies, for instance, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market.

Questions answered in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market report include:

How has the market for Thermally Conductive Plastics grown over the past years from 2016 to 2018 ?

? What is the current and future market outlook of the global Thermally Conductive Plastics industry on the basis of regions?

What are the challenges and opportunities existing in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market?

Which region has recorded the highest demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics?

Which emerging segments are expected to deliver a significant growth rate in the forecast duration?

Further details have been provided in the complete Thermally Conductive Plastics market report.

