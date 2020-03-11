Thermal Printer Market : In-depth Thermal Printer Market Research Report 2019-2027

The “Thermal Printer Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Thermal Printer market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Thermal Printer market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

The worldwide Thermal Printer market is an enlarging field for top market players,

some of the key players participating in the global thermal printer market landscape. This part of the report covers the strategic and financial status of the important contributors to the global market revenue. Some of the key vendors included in the report are Avery Dennison Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, CognitiveTPG, LLC, Star Micronics, America, Inc., Bematech International Corporation, Gainscha Technology Group Company, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen ICOD Digital Co., Ltd, TransAct Technologies Incorporated, and Domino Printing Sciences PLC. It has been found that the leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a standalone thermal printer with storage capacity to achieve cost efficiency and improved functionality.

Key Takeaways

The penetration of thermal printing technology for barcode printing is more than 85%, which is anticipated to increase in next few years.

Growing adoption of flexible packaging will continue to generate the demand for barcode printing, eventually pushing the scenario of thermal printer market.

Around 50% share of the total market value is being contributed by the retail and consumer goods sector.

High speed, high performance, low cost, and low maintenance are the key attributes responsible for growing sales of thermal printers, worldwide.

Mobiles printers are witnessing robust sales, especially in developing regional markets.

