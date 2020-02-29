Thermal Paper Market Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Increased usage of thermal paper in applications such as label printing is a key aspect driving the overall growth of the market. The global market study for thermal paper has been segmented based on technology and application. Based on the technology, the market has been classified into direct thermal, thermal transfer and others.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/16

The global thermal printer market size has experienced an impressive growth by attaining a value US 3.2 Bn in 2017, which is expected to rise up to US 3.1 Bn by 2025 with 10.6% CAGR. The key factor contributing in market growth is high adoption rate among wholesalers and retailers. The demand is projected on the rise as these wholesalers and retailers require printers to print barcodes, tags, receipts and other important information for which they cost-effective printers are preferred.

The global thermal paper industry is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Developed economies like Japan, USA and Germany have established market of paper-based packaging owing to developed manufacturing and service industries in these regions. Coupled with advanced manufacturing equipment and strong research & development contributed to higher growth of global thermal paper market. However, China is considered strong competitor due to relatively low manufacturing cost. At present, China has largest global thermal paper market share in terms of consumption.

In terms technology, the market is segmented into thermal transfer, direct thermal and others. Largest global thermal paper market share is accounted by direct thermals. This process doesn’t involve ribbon in printing, rather creates direct image on printed material. Thermal transfer makes use of heated ribbon to produce long-lasting and durable images. Thermal transfer printers creates highly durable asset tags, wristbands, and certification labels.

Read more details at : Global Thermal Paper Market 2018-2025

Based on the applications of global thermal paper industry, the segment consists lottery & gaming, POS, labels & tags, and others. POS application includes tags and receipts at the online purchases, ATMs and retail stores. Commonly, the paper is compatible with most cash registers and transaction-style printers and multiple rolls come in a pack. POS paper ensures users get a legible, clear, smudge-free receipt each time. The thermal paper for receipts are available in different dimensions suitable for end-use. Gaming & Lottery holds the second-largest market. Tags and labels is also another major application. Barcodes and tags uses thermal papers most. Such barcodes and labels come handy across the FMCG goods for security reasons.

Global thermal paper market is mainly handled by key players like Oji Paper (Thailand), Koehler Paper Group (Germany), Appvion, Inc. (U.S.), Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland), Ricoh Company Ltd (Japan), Nakagawa Manufacturing , Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (Japan) and Hansol Paper Co., Ltd (South Korea).

In 2018, Polaroid is well known for its instant Camera, introduced upgraded Camera which prints onto Thermal paper with Thermal Printer & Raspberry Pi. Another instance is of Koehler Paper Group which invested USD 0.55 billion towards expanding flexible segment. The investment will expand the capacity of its facility as it will be a leading technology in the form of a specialty paper machine with Yankee cylinder. In 2016, Jujo Thermal invested in novel coating machine which will fuel the company’s annual production capacity of thermal papers by 30, 000 tons.

Key segments of the Global Thermal Paper Market

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)

Point of Sale (POS)

Lottery and Gaming

Tags and Labels

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

Some Points from Table of Content:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Type Overview Application Overview Regional Overview Industry Structure Company ProfilesOji Holdings Corporation

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/16

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]