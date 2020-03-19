Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2025

The global Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Thermal & Inkjet Disc Printers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

By Printer Type

Thermal disc printers Direct thermal printing Thermal retransfer & dye-sublimation printing Ribbon type (monochrome black, colour and photo)

Inkjet disc printers Continuous ink technology Drop on demand technology Head design (Fixed head and Replaceable head)



By Region

United States

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Market forecast

The thermal disc printer sub-segment was valued US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -2.5% during the forecast period. The inkjet disc printer sub-segment was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of -3.4% during the forecast period. The U.S., Europe and Japan thermal disc printers market was valued at US$ 418.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 320.2 Mn by 2026 end. Revenue from the market is projected to decrease by 20% between 2015 and 2026. The U.S., Europe and Japan inkjet disc printer market was valued at US$ 511.3 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 353.0 Mn by 2026.

Key market players

Some of the key market players identified across the U.S., Europe and Japan thermal and inkjet disc printers value chain are Rimage and Formats Unlimited (MF Digital) that are operating in both the thermal printing and inkjet disc printing market. TEAC America Inc. and Microboards Technology are specifically operating in the thermal disc printers market while Seiko Epson Corporation and Primera Technologies Inc. are specifically operating in the inkjet disc printers market.

