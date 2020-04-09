Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2020

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases. The key products include dental lasers, soft-tissue laser systems, diode lasers systems, CO2 lasers systems, YAG laser systems, and all-tissue (hard/soft) laser systems.

The painless procedure using dental lasers have complications that affect the tooth and the surrounding dental region. Tooth surface, dental pulp, subcutaneous and submucosal layers are some of the regions prone to adverse effects during the use of dental lasers. Necrosis of the pulp, bone resorption, hypo/hyperpigmentation, scarring among others are the complications associated with dental lasers. In addition to this, the micro-hardness of the tooth walls is also affected, resulting in surface cracks of the tooth. Due to these effects, the growth of the therapeutic dental market is expected to be restrained in the future.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market, Segmentation

By Type,

Soft tissue Lasers

All tissue Lasers

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental laboratories

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the therapeutic dental equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the therapeutic dental equipment market are AMD LASERS LLC, BIOLASE Technology, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona and Planmeca Group.

